Entrex (NTRX) Announces $5 Million Purchase Commitment for Public Shares Through Liquidity IO at Offering Price

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex (OTC: NTRX) today announced it has received an initial $5,000,000 purchase commitment for its publicly traded common stock through Liquidity IO, at the qualified offering price, marking a significant step in the Company’s deployment of tokenized public equity infrastructure.The commitment relates to freely tradable public shares issued pursuant to Entrex’s qualified offering and represents the first announced institutional-scale participation through Liquidity IO’s compliant digital transaction platform. The shares subject to the commitment are existing public equity, not newly created securities, and remain governed by U.S. securities laws.“This commitment reflects growing confidence in both our asset-backed strategy and the modernization of how public equity can be accessed and transferred,” said Stephen H. Watkins , Chairman & CEO of Entrex. “Liquidity IO provides an efficient, transparent mechanism for investors to acquire public shares at the offering price while maintaining full regulatory compliance.”The purchase commitment aligns with Entrex’s broader capital strategy, under which proceeds from its qualified offering are tied to the acquisition of revenue-producing assets, including Bitcoin mining trailer infrastructure, as disclosed in the Company’s offering materials.Unlike private placements or speculative token issuances, Entrex’s shares remain publicly traded and free-trading, with tokenization serving as an enhancement to settlement, access, and reporting—not a replacement for existing market structure.“This transaction demonstrates how tokenized infrastructure can support real capital formation in public markets,” said Eric Choi of Liquidity IO. “Entrex is setting a precedent by combining public equity, compliant tokenization, and disciplined asset acquisition.”The Company expects additional participation through Liquidity IO as it continues executing its offering and asset acquisition strategy.About Entrex (NTRX)Entrex is a public company focused on acquiring revenue and EBITDA from operating businesses and infrastructure assets. Current initiatives include the aggregation of Bitcoin mining trailer operations and the development of indexed revenue platforms for private and regional enterprises. Entrex emphasizes asset-backed structures, disciplined acquisition multiples, and regulatory compliance across all capital programs.

