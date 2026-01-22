Marco Antonio Soriano to Deliver Keynote at 2026 Opal Family Office Winter Forum in New York City

Soriano leads with actions and not simply words

Marco Antonio Soriano Solidifies "Made in USA" Commitment with Expansion of Connecticut Clean-Tech Hub

Marco’s unique perspective as both a fourth-generation legacy builder and a disruptive technologist offers our attendees a rare blend of traditional wisdom and forward-looking innovation.” — Abe Wellington, Founder of Opal Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Soriano Group & Family Office is proud to announce that Marco Antonio Soriano, Chairman and CEO, will once again take the stage as a keynote speaker at the Opal Group Family Office Winter Forum 2026. The event, held in the heart of New York’s financial district, gathers the world’s most influential single and multi-family offices, private investors, and institutional consultants.

Returning to the Opal stage, Mr. Soriano will lead a high-level discussion titled "The Agility Paradigm: Future-Proofing the Global Family Office in the Age of AI and Sustainable Mobility." His address will explore the intersection of legacy asset management and disruptive technologies, focusing on how multi-generational entities can adapt to the structural volatility of the 2026 economic landscape. This will also discuss the new Trump Administration changes in the industry in order to make better decisions.

"True leadership is defined by the ability to pivot without losing sight of one’s heritage," said Marco Antonio Soriano. "As we gather in New York, my goal is to share a blueprint for 'The Mindset of Agility'—integrating artificial intelligence and clean-tech innovation into the core of the family office structure to ensure long-term resilience and ethical growth."

The keynote follows a landmark year for the Soriano Group. Under Mr. Soriano’s direction, the firm has achieved several major milestones, including:

The S9 Expansion: Breaking ground on the SORIANO9 (S9) joint venture in Connecticut, a flagship manufacturing and R&D hub for Soriano Motori's high-performance electric motorcycles.

Global Thought Leadership: Selection as a featured speaker for the 2026 Tech.Emotion Summit in Milan and continued involvement with the G20 2026 policy discussions.

Technological Integration: The successful rollout of AI-driven mobility systems and the launch of the Soriano Exclusive Clubhouse in New York, a private network for global cultural and financial leaders.

As a fourth-generation steward of the Soriano legacy, Marco Antonio Soriano continues to bridge the gap between traditional industrial excellence and the future of sustainable energy. His appearance at the Opal Winter Forum reinforces his status as a pivotal voice in the evolution of global private equity and luxury innovation.



SOUTHBURY, CT — As the United States accelerates its transition toward a localized, sustainable industrial economy, Marco Antonio Soriano IV, Chairman of the Soriano Group & Family Office, has announced the full operational scaling of the SORIANO9 (S9) manufacturing facility in Connecticut.

The move signals a definitive shift in the luxury EV landscape, as Soriano Motori transitions its primary production of the Giaguaro V1-Series to American soil. This strategic "reshoring" initiative aligns with the 2026 Build America, Buy America standards, ensuring that the next generation of high-performance electric motorcycles is engineered and assembled by American workers.

"The future of global industry is local," said Marco Antonio Soriano. "By integrating our 100-year family legacy of Italian design with the unparalleled engineering talent here in Connecticut, we are proving that 'Made in USA' is the ultimate gold standard for the 21st-century energy transition. Our S9 facility is more than a factory; it is a laboratory for American agility and clean-tech sovereignty."

The S9 facility, a joint venture with U.S.-based firm Gyre9, serves as a dual-purpose hub:

Vehicle Assembly: Domestic production of the Giaguaro V1-Gara, V1-S, and V1-R models.

Infrastructure Scaling: The manufacturing of high-efficiency G9EV chargers to support the national electric grid expansion.

Mr. Soriano’s leadership in this sector has been recognized by global economic forums as a blueprint for how international family offices can pivot toward domestic manufacturing to drive both profit and public good. His commitment to the U.S. market reinforces Connecticut’s growing status as a leader in the "Green Industrial Revolution."

About Marco Antonio Soriano: Marco Antonio Soriano is a globally recognized entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and the visionary behind the relaunch of Soriano Motori. An alumnus of NYU, he has transformed his family office into a multi-national powerhouse with interests in fintech, EV technology, and luxury lifestyle. He is the author of the critically acclaimed book "Entrepreneur Madness: The Code is Your Life" and a frequent contributor to major financial news outlets including Bloomberg and CNBC. Soriano is a venture capitalist and the CEO of The Soriano Group. A frequent keynote speaker at the Opal Family Office Forum and a member of the Marquis Who’s Who, he is dedicated to fostering sustainable innovation and domestic manufacturing.

Legal Disclaimer:

