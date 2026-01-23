Armen Living Makes a Splash with 80 New Products premiering at Las Vegas Market

Armen Living can’t hardly wait to debut 80 new prroducts and premier their new line at the Winter Las Vegas Market. Jan25-29, 2026 Armen Living stocks more than 600 barstool and counter stools with new designs debuting each quarter and in prices you simply can't beat! Armen Living's new Ciela is primed to be a customer favorite at its debut in Las Vegas. Armen Living brings luxury to everyday spaces with the new Gemma Counter Height Table and Counter Height Stools. To celebrate Las Vegas Market, Armen Living has planned a series of social and educationatl events, on Sunda and Monday, Jan 25-26 in showroom B762.

Armen Living invite trade buyers to explore new Winter 2026 collections that are unlike anything they have presented before, delivering next level designs.

Over the past year, we have focused on evolving Armen Living’s aesthetic to reach a broader audience while remaining faithful to the contemporary design language our core customers love.” — Holly Lightfoot, Armen Living’s Director of Product Development

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contemporary lifestyle brand Armen Living is bringing a blast of inspiration to Winter Las Vegas Market (January 25-29, 2026) by introducing more than 80 new products, debuting its new line, Uwharrie Chair Company, and hosting a series of events in its Showroom B762.Holly Lightfoot, Armen Living’s Director of Product Development, commented, “We can’t wait to debut our new collections at the Winter Las Vegas Market. Especially for our Outdoor category. The anticipation from buyers who are excited to see and try Uwharrie Chair Company has been overwhelming. Bringing their bench-made, custom designs to the West Coast design community will be game-changing for their company and significantly expand their customer base. Their premier alongside an impressive launch for Armen Living’s Outdoor Division will be unlike anything we have presented before. With new looks, materials, and innovative designs that are going to take our outdoor category to the next level.”Armen Living’s Winter 2026 launch will present new innovations in design in showroom B762 in every category, including Barstools, Dining, Upholstery, and Outdoor, and will serve as the West Coast premiere of their new custom outdoor furniture line: Uwharrie Chair Company. To celebrate being at Las Vegas Market, Uwharrie will be featured in a chic display with an Instagram moment outside the ANDMORE’s Expo and Registration Building, to highlight The Wave Collection, one of their best-selling and customizable Adirondack chairs, accompanied by a beautiful outdoor rug from Unique Loom.National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson commented, “We are thrilled to welcome our dealers and designer clients at Winter Las Vegas Market. To kickstart Q1/2026 sales, we are offering exclusive deals for both Uwharrie Chair and Armen Living Collections. With market specials that offer discounts on floor samples or free freight for orders placed before the end of winter markets.” Contact Reb Nicholson by email: reb@armenliving.com or by phone at 336.688.7918 to book your Las Vegas Market appointment.Designed with an affordable luxury aesthetic, California-based manufacturer Armen Living offers 2,500 products that address all generations, seasons, and purposes for contemporary lifestyles. Their Winter 2026 debut consists of a full lifestyle category of new arrivals , including bar, casual dining, living, and occasional and accent designs, alongside premium leather upholstery and new outdoor designs that are taking their category to the next level. Notable new introductions from Armen Living’s Winter Las Vegas Market launch include the Marcel Adjustable Barstools in 4 Colors, Gemma Counter Height Table, Kimber Dining Set, and Palea and Lieni Outdoor Collections, and the Ciela Outdoor Lounge Set.Holly Lightfoot commented: "Over the past year, we have focused on evolving Armen Living’s outdoor aesthetic to reach a broader audience while remaining faithful to the contemporary design language our core customers love. This season, we are introducing new finishes in both metal and wood, allowing us to push the boundaries of our styling. Our goal was to create collections that are not just visually striking, but deeply functional—bridging the gap between modern design and everyday outdoor livability."Diving into the world of outdoor entertaining, Armen Living is launching a collection of modular storage pieces featuring standalone cabinets, islands, and bars, with a clean look and open-slat details on the front and sides. The 8-piece collection features modern features to make any outdoor kitchen, bar, or outdoor entertaining space more functional and is made from Solid Eucalyptus Wood. In a beautiful, warm, natural Eucalyptus color, which is paired with a durable, hard-surface Super Stone Top in neutral Dune color, for longevity in any outdoor environment. Armen Living is also expanding on its stylish and contemporary Outdoor Accent Tables , which have become a customer favorite and are made from innovative fiber-reinforced concrete, in an array of styles, finishes, and colors, and are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.National Sales Manager, Reb Nicolson added. Armen Living’s variety of design styles ranges from contemporary to transitional and modern, and is crafted from the highest-quality materials, paired with performance fabrics. Featuring a stylish array of furniture with mix and match capabilities, to suit your personal style, design aesthetic, and budget. Plus, we designed our collections to allow for flexible buying options, whether customers want to purchase in complete sets or prefer to buy individual pieces.”Serena Martin, Armen Living’s marketing & events maven, shares, “Attending Armen Living’s markets, and working on their marketing, product launches, and events is one of the things I love most about my agency work. I love collaborating with Armen Living’s President and CEO Kevin Kevonian, Holly Lightfoot, Director of Product Development, and Reb Nicolson, National Sales Manager. Our small but mighty team has a blast creating innovative events and engagements that their customers enjoy and entice new buyers to stop by and experience their collections.” This market, in addition to more than 80 new arrivals and a series of events, Armen Living is a proud sponsor of HPXD’s Vacation Rental Design Summit, where it will host two tours in their showroom as well as offer a meet and greet for The Designers Collaborative, a designer-focused buying group.Armen Living will host three events in showroom B762. Kicking off Las Vegas Market, with a lively Sunday Brunch from 11 am to 1 pm featuring delicious bagels & lox charcuterie, dessert bites, mimosas, mocktails, and a full bar. Accompanied by live music from Vegas DJ TMYK. This Sunday, January 25, brunch event will celebrate Holly Lightfoot’s 1-year anniversary and is the West Coast premiere of their new line: Uwharrie Chair Company.On Monday, January 26, from 9 am - 11 am, join Armen Living for complimentary headshots by Katie Hickenbottom Photography. Following the headshot activation, Armen Living will host a fireside chat from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm on Monday, Jan 26. This lively discussion is moderated by Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency, and will explore insights with award-winning interior designer Kathleen Jennison, KTJ Design Co on a new segment in residential design.“Designing for the Solo Set, helped me to diversify my design business over the past several years.” Kathleen shares, “‘The Solo Set’, they’re decisive, confident but curious, and almost always overwhelmed at the start. They’re single — some recently divorced, some widowed, and others never married — but all of them are starting fresh and most in a new home with a new chapter. And they’ve become my favorite kind of project." The inspiration for this talk came about after Designers Today featured Kathleen’s insights in the October 2025 issue: Designing for the Solo Set: Why Single Clients Are the Future of Interior Design.”About Armen LivingStyle leaders in design, Armen Living celebrates bold individuality, vibrant youthfulness, sensual refinement, and expert craftsmanship at fiscally sensible prices. “Each piece we design and develop conveys self-expression while resonating with a contemporary chic lifestyle.” Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room including bar, dining, living, office, bedroom, and outdoor living spaces. The result is a fashion-forward collection that is enhanced by sophisticated urban-retro aesthetics and all designed with quality craftsmanship, durable materials and without breaking your budget.Open to the trade, their customers consist of retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality purveyors across the globe. With a distribution center centrally located in Southern California, Armen Living offers exceptional and dependable service and is known as a wholesale company with stylish modern designs. Their brand is one of the leading resources in the country with over 500 SKUs just in their barstool category alone. Featuring a wide assortment of styles, sizes, materials, colors, and finishes - while more than 50% of their barstools are original designs - you won’t find anywhere else.Supporting the hospitality industries their company is able to extend its full custom capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of its contract clients' needs. Providing unsurpassed and unparalleled attention to detail their fully integrated supply chain solution ­from product designs, to the drawing board, and the manufacturing process and distribution is beyond compare. With flexibility and speed, Armen Living’s production meets demands throughout the USA and extends to worldwide markets, exceeding their client's expectations at every level of interaction. Armenliving.comAbout Uwharrie Chair CompanyJust south of the nation's furniture capital, High Point, North Carolina, a small rocky stream meanders through the quiet, rolling countryside. It flows by old farmsteads and new neighborhoods, dead gold mines and living forests, eventually becoming the Uwharrie River (pronounced you-WAH-ree). Ultimately, the water reaches the Uwharrie Mountains, a small range occupied centuries ago by Native Americans DeSoto called the Suala. The name "Uwharrie'' is attributed to them, a conclusion supported by references in John Lawson's 1701 journal documenting a visit to "Heighwarrie''. Today the Uwharrie Mountains and Uwharrie National Forest are known for their abundance of wildlife, deep recreational lakes, and peaceful, natural beauty. The name is synonymous with rustic charm and relaxation. Providing our customers with a lifestyle for a lifetime, perhaps the best description of the Original Uwharrie Chair.###

