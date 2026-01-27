LayerZero Power Systems Appoints Patrick Taylor as Chief Executive Officer and Rich Cochran as Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of LayerZero Power Systems

LayerZero Power Systems names Patrick Taylor CEO and Rich Cochran CFO, strengthening leadership to support growth in data centers, AI, and industrial markets.

AURORA, OH, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LayerZero Power Systems, a leading manufacturer of mission-critical power distribution equipment, today announced the appointments of Patrick Taylor as Chief Executive Officer and Rich Cochran as Chief Financial Officer, strengthening the company’s leadership team as it continues to expand operations and support growing demand across data centers, AI, and industrial markets. These appointments come during a pivotal year for LayerZero Power Systems. In 2025, the company entered a new phase of growth following its acquisition by Advent International.

Taylor succeeds Milind Bhanoo. Bhanoo co-founded LayerZero Power Systems with Jim Galm in 2001 and led the company for more than 24 years. Under his leadership, LayerZero grew from a two-person startup in Northeast Ohio into a globally recognized provider of high-reliability power systems. These systems now serve mission-critical environments worldwide. Bhanoo will continue as Vice Chairman and Board Member.

Taylor joins LayerZero with more than two decades of experience leading highly engineered manufacturing and technology-driven businesses. An engineer by training, his background spans leadership roles across automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, and other complex industrial sectors. Before joining LayerZero, Taylor held senior leadership roles at companies, including Rockwell Automation, IDEX Corporation, and TH Holdings. During his tenure in the latter, he spent nearly a decade leading the carve-out and expansion of Texas Hydraulics, a Dover Corporation business. He also oversaw multiple acquisitions and guided the organization’s transition from a North American operation to an international business.

As CEO, Taylor will focus on advancing LayerZero’s customer-centric approach, expanding engineering capabilities, and supporting innovation aligned with the rapid growth of data centers, AI-driven computing, and evolving power architectures. He cited close customer collaboration and organic innovation as key drivers of the company’s long-term strategy, including preparing for future shifts in power system design.

“It all starts with the customer, understanding where they’re going and how we can help them get there in a meaningful and efficient way," Taylor said. LayerZero has built a strong reputation as a true partner that helps customers solve mission-critical challenges. What excites me is continuing that legacy of innovation. That means expanding our capabilities and offering customers more of a one-stop experience, all while maintaining the high level of trust and reputation we’ve earned in the market.”

Cochran brings extensive experience supporting high-growth, private equity-backed manufacturing businesses through periods of transformation and expansion. He began his career with four years of service in the U.S. Air Force, including assignments overseas and domestically. After earning his accounting degree, he spent nearly 12 years at Ernst & Young before transitioning into senior finance leadership roles at Hexion, Borchers, and Polymer Solutions Group. Across those roles, Cochran led the build-out of finance organizations, supported acquisitions, and helped guide businesses through successful exits.

“LayerZero has a strong culture and an exceptional team," Cochran said. "Ensuring we have the best possible financial infrastructure in place allows our people to stay focused on innovation, quality, and serving customers.”

LayerZero recently undertook an expansion of the company’s facility in Streetsboro, Ohio, at Philipp Parkway, with an additional 120,000 square feet of space scheduled to open later in 2026. The company continues to hire across engineering, manufacturing, production, and operations. Together, these investments reflect LayerZero’s commitment to long-term growth, local job creation, and meeting rising global demand for mission-critical power infrastructure.

About LayerZero Power Systems

LayerZero Power Systems designs and manufactures advanced power distribution equipment for mission-critical applications. The company’s solutions are trusted by customers across data centers, financial institutions, and industrial environments where reliability, safety, and uptime are essential.

Visit Us: https://www.layerzero.com/

About Advent

Advent is a leading global private equity investor that partners with management teams, entrepreneurs, and founders to help transform businesses. With 16 offices across five continents, Advent oversees more than $100 billion in assets under management* and has made nearly 440 investments across 44 countries.

Founded in 1984, Advent focuses on five core sectors - business and financial services, consumer, healthcare, industrial, and technology - bringing deep sector and operational expertise to drive value creation. Supported by more than 675 professionals worldwide, Advent leverages a global network of operating partners, advisors, and support teams to help portfolio companies achieve their strategic goals.

Assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2025

