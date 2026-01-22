Global Marine Energy Leaders C-Power, ORPC Sign Agreement to Advance Offshore Security and Defense Solutions

ORPC technology will be integrated with C-Power's systems delivering power and data communications for defense and security applications.

As innovations such as physical AI become more widespread in the maritime environment, we must address the challenge of where the additional power for those applications will come from.” — C-Power CEO Reenst Lesemann

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORPC, a global leader in renewable power systems that generate electricity from free-flowing river and tidal currents, and C-Power have signed an exclusive technology agreement to bring together complementary marine technologies to support reliable offshore and coastal energy and communications solutions.

Under the agreement, ORPC’s river and tidal current energy technology will be integrated with C-Power’s industry-leading autonomous offshore power systems (AOPS) to deliver reliable, long-duration power and data communications that enable intelligent decision-making at the operational edge. The systems empower mission-critical defense and security objectives, such as maritime domain awareness and freedom of the seas.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) also establishes a framework for a broader, long-term partnership focused on expanding the integrated technologies’ capabilities across additional commercial and public-sector markets. Target applications include offshore energy operations, scientific research, aquaculture, and remote or island communities where access to reliable power remains limited.

The agreement expands C-Power’s ability to deliver AOPS solutions that can meet any customer needs in any marine environment, 24-7 over extended durations. A C-Power AOPS is a fully integrated system providing in-situ power, energy storage, and real-time data and communications support for offshore applications, including mobile and static assets such as data-gathering equipment, autonomous underwater vehicles and other robotics systems, operating equipment, and uncrewed surface vessels.

“We have followed the development of the AOPS platform over the past five years and see it as a transformative solution that can unlock a new source of highly-predictable and reliable energy where and when it is needed,” said ORPC CEO Stuart Davies. “ORPC’s subsurface river and tidal systems align well with the vision for AOPS, and we look forward to integrating ORPC’s technology with the AOPS platform.”

“This agreement strengthens a long, productive relationship between C-Power and ORPC that increases the market opportunities and geographic reach of both companies,” said C-Power CEO Reenst Lesemann. “As innovations such as physical AI become more widespread in the maritime environment, we must address the challenge of where the additional power for those applications will come from. The ability to deploy best-in-class C-Power and ORPC technologies together advances our vision for the AOPS to become a customer-focused, technology agnostic solution that delivers power and data communications anywhere, anytime for anything.”

With ORPC’s river- and tidal current-based energy and C-Power’s surface and sub-surface wave energy technologies, in addition to smart subsea power management from Partner Engagement and Co-development (PEC) Program partner Verlume, C-Power can create flexible AOPS platforms that best serve customer applications by being generation technology and customer asset agnostic. C-Power and ORPC will continue to seek opportunities with technology partners to advance integrated offshore energy systems that support long-duration operations at significantly lower cost and complexity than legacy solutions.

C-Power is currently preparing for an 18-month demonstration of the SeaRAY AOPS’s dual-use capabilities serving commercial and defense sector purposes. The joint industry project co-sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy features collaboration with many of C-Power’s PEC Program partners, including Subsea Integration Alliance partners SLB OneSubsea and Subsea7, which are co-developing the next-generation AOPS as a solution to support mobile and static assets used in offshore oil and gas operations.

ABOUT C-POWER

C-Power® is an ocean power company, tapping the world’s largest battery — our oceans — to supply cost-effective, dependable, and predictable energy generation systems for our customers. Our mission is to deliver ocean energy into the global energy mix to unleash innovation in the $2 trillion ocean economy and beyond. Our systems reduce dependency on liquid fuels for offshore energy needs. We enable our customers and partners to reduce the cost, complexity, and carbon-intensity of their energy budgets and unlock innovative capabilities not possible today.

