Entrex (NTRX) Becomes First Public Company to Tokenize Freely Tradable Shares on Liquidity IO

10 Million Share Offering Ties Tokenized Public Shares to EBITDA Acquisition from Bitcoin Mining

Entrex (OTC:NTRX) (OTCBB:NTRX)

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex (OTC: NTRX) today announced it has become the first publicly traded company to tokenize its freely tradable public shares on Liquidity IO, marking a milestone in the evolution of compliant digital securities and public-market infrastructure.The tokenization applies to 10,000,000 shares issued and distributed pursuant to a qualified offering, all of which arefully free-trading public equity. Unlike experimental or pre-revenue token structures, Entrex’s approach directly linkstokenized public shares to measurable operating performance and asset acquisition.As disclosed in the Company’s offering prospectus, proceeds from the offering require Entrex to acquire approximately$2,500,000 of EBITDA through revenue-producing Bitcoin mining trailer assets. These operating assets are designedto generate cash flow from deployed infrastructure, aligning shareholder participation with real-world earnings ratherthan speculative projections.“This is not a token experiment — it’s a modernization of public equity,” said Stephen H. Watkins , Chairman & CEOof Entrex. “Our shares are already public, already free-trading, and already governed by existing securities law.Tokenization on Liquidity IO enhances transparency, transferability, and market access while remaining grounded inreal EBITDA acquisition.”Eric Choi of Liquidity IO added, “Unlike private tokens, synthetic securities, or offshore structures, the Entrex tokenized shares represent registered public equity, issued under an SEC-qualified offering and governed by U.S. securities regulations which are supported by real revenues and real earnings.”Entrex’s business model centers on acquiring revenues and EBITDA from operating companies and infrastructure assets, including modular Bitcoin mining trailers deployed against low-cost or stranded energy sources. Capital raisedis contractually tied to asset acquisition thresholds disclosed in offering materials, reinforcing accountability andalignment with shareholders.The Company expects tokenization to improve shareholder engagement, reporting efficiency, and secondary-marketfunctionality over time, while continuing to trade within existing public-market frameworks.About Entrex (NTRX)Entrex is a public company focused on acquiring revenue and EBITDA from operating businesses and infrastructureassets. Current initiatives include the aggregation of Bitcoin mining trailer operations and the development of indexedrevenue platforms for private and regional enterprises. Entrex emphasizes asset-backed structures, disciplinedacquisition multiples, and regulatory compliance across all capital programs.

