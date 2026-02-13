FAYETTEVILLE BUSINESSMAN APPOINTED TO NORTH CAROLINA PORTS AUTHORITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

About

Sweet Valley Ranch (SVR) is a 300-acre working farm and agritourism destination located in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Owned and operated by Fred and Anita Surgeon, SVR is home to over 350 animals and offers family-friendly seasonal attractions like Dinosaur World, Backwoods Terror Ranch, and the Festival of Lights. The farm also features Hills & Thrills ATV Adventures—a guided off-road experience through diverse terrain—as well as field trips, birthday parties, farm tours, and unique animal encounters like “Hanging with the Highlands.” As a USDA-licensed meat processing facility, SVR also supports local agriculture and donates to the community through its Sweet Valley Ranch Gives Back program, which has contributed over $220,000 to local nonprofits.

https://www.sweetvalleyranchnc.com/