The Inlet at Seabrook Island Breaks Ground, Marking a New Chapter in Thoughtfully Designed Lowcountry Living

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The official groundbreaking of The Inlet at Seabrook Island marked an exciting milestone for the boutique coastal community, celebrating the start of construction on a limited collection of just 11 luxury townhomes designed to honor the island’s natural beauty and timeless character.Developed by Seabrook Island resident Paula Murphy in collaboration with her son, architect Keith Murphy of Island Architects, The Inlet reflects a deeply personal vision rooted in preservation, quality, and intentional design. Together with Matt Sargent of Island Architects, the team worked closely to ensure the project reflects Seabrook Island’s natural character and architectural heritage.The ceremonial event brought together project partners and community leaders, including Seabrook Island Mayor Bruce Kleinman, along with representatives from Island Architects, David E. Looper & Company, and SouthState Bank, to commemorate the beginning of a thoughtfully planned addition to the island.Nestled within Seabrook Island’s private community, The Inlet was intentionally limited in scale to preserve the site’s live oak corridor, protect the surrounding marsh, and maintain the sense of retreat that defines the island.“As a resident, this project is incredibly personal to me,” said Paula Murphy, co-developer of The Inlet. “From the very beginning, our goal was to build with care and restraint, ensuring these homes respect the land and the community we love. Seeing that vision come to life at the groundbreaking was both special and deeply rewarding.”Designed by Island Architects, the three-story townhomes range from 2,330 to 3,239 square feet and feature three- and four-bedroom floor plans. Each residence includes a private elevator, a two-car garage, and dedicated golf cart parking. Architectural details draw inspiration from classic Lowcountry forms while incorporating modern conveniences and refined finishes.“Our approach was to listen to the land and let it guide the design,” said Keith Murphy, co-developer and architect with Island Architects. “By limiting the number of homes, we were able to focus on thoughtful siting, strong proportions, and architecture that complements its surroundings rather than competes with them.”Interiors feature open-concept layouts with 9- and 10-foot ceilings, White Oak hardwood floors, gas fireplaces, and expansive windows that invite natural light throughout the home. Kitchens are appointed with quartz countertops, high-end fixtures, and a curated selection of finishes, allowing buyers to personalize their space while maintaining a cohesive, timeless aesthetic.Residents of The Inlet will enjoy proximity to Seabrook Island’s renowned amenities, including championship golf courses, a world-class racquet club, miles of scenic nature and equestrian trails, resort-style pools, and pristine beaches. The community offers a lock-and-leave lifestyle within one of the Lowcountry’s most sought-after coastal destinations.Construction is being led by David E. Looper & Company, with completion of the first townhomes anticipated in fall 2026. Sales for The Inlet are exclusively represented by Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty , a leading luxury brokerage with deep expertise on Seabrook Island and throughout the Lowcountry.“With only 11 residences available, The Inlet represents a rare opportunity for brand-new construction on Seabrook Island,” said Ruthie Ravenel, CFO of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty. “The enthusiasm surrounding the groundbreaking reflects just how special this project is, and we look forward to sharing more details when sales officially launch.”Additional details regarding the formal sales launch will be announced soon. With an exclusive offering of only 11 residences, prospective buyers are encouraged to visit www.theinletseabrook.com to learn more and join the interest list for early updates on availability and the opportunity to secure a home within this limited community.###About Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International RealtyServing the Lowcountry for more than 40 years, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty has closed over $3 billion in real estate sales. Joining the Sotheby's International Realty brand in 2007, the company has taken its local market expertise and expanded into the international arena through a close partnership with the Sotheby's Auction House and a powerful referral network across affiliate offices worldwide. As of fall 2024, the brokerage supports over 100 agents throughout its markets of Charleston, Savannah, Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Beaufort. To learn more about Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, visit www.danielravenelsir.com

