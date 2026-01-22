Spark Spine Secures Core Intellectual Property with Notice of Allowance for EMP Technology

Patent allowance strengthens the company’s competitive moat and validates the innovation behind its proprietary implantable biomaterial.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spark Spine , a technology company dedicated to innovative biomaterials and cutting-edge orthopedic implant technology, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The allowance covers core intellectual property that protects Spark Spine’s proprietary spinal implant architectures, which underpin the company’s next-generation products for spinal fusion surgery.This milestone validates Spark Spine's novelty and secures long-term protection for the company’s flagship technology."Receiving this Notice of Allowance is a pivotal moment for Spark Spine," said Luke Diehl, Spark’s VP of Business Development. "It reflects that our team has created something fundamentally new, not an obvious iteration of old ideas. From a business perspective this IP creates a formidable barrier to entry for competitors, and it shows clinicians that our platform technology is both unique and meaningful."The allowed claims cover key aspects of Spark Spine’s EMP implant systems, which are designed to generate small electrical signals in response to biomechanical forces through proprietary implant architecture. In Spark’s first-generation products for spinal fusion surgery, EMP is intended to create localized electrical charges at the implant surface. This intellectual property strengthens the company’s ability to protect its platform and pursue future commercialization and market expansion."These claims are the bedrock of our portfolio," added Spark President Kevin Chappuis. "It protects the specific architecture that makes our EMP technology function. With this allowance, we will continue to drive the next phase of our growth and develop our transformative solutions for surgeons and patients worldwide."Spark Spine expects the formal patent to be issued within the coming months, further expanding the company's robust intellectual property portfolio.About Spark SpineSpark Spine is a medical device startup developing advanced technologies for spinal and orthopedic surgery. Its proprietary piezoelectric biomaterial, EMP, is designed to restore functional tissue faster and more effectively than conventional implants.

