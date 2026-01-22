Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,815 in the last 365 days.

Spark Spine Secures Core Intellectual Property with Notice of Allowance for EMP Technology

Patent allowance strengthens the company’s competitive moat and validates the innovation behind its proprietary implantable biomaterial.

Receiving this Notice of Allowance is a pivotal moment for Spark Spine. It reflects that our team has created something fundamentally new, not an obvious iteration of old ideas.”
— Luke Diehl, VP of Business Development
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spark Spine, a technology company dedicated to innovative biomaterials and cutting-edge orthopedic implant technology, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The allowance covers core intellectual property that protects Spark Spine’s proprietary spinal implant architectures, which underpin the company’s next-generation products for spinal fusion surgery.
This milestone validates Spark Spine's novelty and secures long-term protection for the company’s flagship technology.
"Receiving this Notice of Allowance is a pivotal moment for Spark Spine," said Luke Diehl, Spark’s VP of Business Development. "It reflects that our team has created something fundamentally new, not an obvious iteration of old ideas. From a business perspective this IP creates a formidable barrier to entry for competitors, and it shows clinicians that our platform technology is both unique and meaningful."


The allowed claims cover key aspects of Spark Spine’s EMP implant systems, which are designed to generate small electrical signals in response to biomechanical forces through proprietary implant architecture. In Spark’s first-generation products for spinal fusion surgery, EMP is intended to create localized electrical charges at the implant surface. This intellectual property strengthens the company’s ability to protect its platform and pursue future commercialization and market expansion.


"These claims are the bedrock of our portfolio," added Spark President Kevin Chappuis. "It protects the specific architecture that makes our EMP technology function. With this allowance, we will continue to drive the next phase of our growth and develop our transformative solutions for surgeons and patients worldwide."
Spark Spine expects the formal patent to be issued within the coming months, further expanding the company's robust intellectual property portfolio.

About Spark Spine
Spark Spine is a medical device startup developing advanced technologies for spinal and orthopedic surgery. Its proprietary piezoelectric biomaterial, EMP, is designed to restore functional tissue faster and more effectively than conventional implants.

Luke Diehl
Spark Spine
+1 9788109247
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Spark Spine Secures Core Intellectual Property with Notice of Allowance for EMP Technology

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.