The Cardiovascular Care Group Launches The Care Screen for Early Vascular Disease Detection

NJ, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cardiovascular Care Group (TCVCG), New Jersey’s longest-standing vascular practice, is proud to announce the launch of The Care Screen, a comprehensive, noninvasive vascular screening program designed to identify serious vascular conditions before symptoms appear. Offered across multiple TCVCG locations, The Care Screen provides individuals with accessible, diagnostic testing to assess their risk for stroke, aortic aneurysms, peripheral artery disease (PAD), and hypertension—all through fast, painless testing interpreted by board-certified vascular surgeons.The Care Screen consists of four essential diagnostic components: a carotid artery duplex ultrasound to evaluate blood flow and plaque buildup that may increase stroke risk; an abdominal aortic aneurysm ultrasound to detect silent aortic enlargement that can lead to life-threatening rupture; a peripheral artery disease screening using ABI testing to measure circulation in the legs and uncover blockages that can cause leg pain, cramping and slow healing wounds; and a blood pressure evaluation that identifies elevated or hypertensive ranges before they cause long-term damage. These tests work together to provide a clear picture of a patient’s vascular health, enabling early intervention, lifestyle modification, or treatment when needed. Each patient receives an easy-to-understand report of their results along with personalized recommendations from a TCVCG vascular specialist, ensuring true continuity of care under one trusted practice.“Early detection is one of the most powerful tools we have in vascular medicine,” said Dr. Levison, vascular surgeon at The Cardiovascular Care Group. “The Care Screen gives patients a simple, proactive way to identify silent vascular conditions before they become life-threatening – and to take control of their health with confidence.”The launch of The Care Screen addresses a critical need in preventive medicine. Many vascular diseases develop with no outward symptoms, yet remain highly treatable when detected early. By combining diagnostic accuracy, medical expertise, and immediate access to follow-up care, TCVCG offers a level of reliability and clinical precision not available through generic or outsourced screening services. The program is ideal for adults over 40 who have certain risk factors, such as diabetes, a history of smoking, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, obesity, or a family history of vascular disease, or those who simply want an informed, proactive approach to long-term health.With more than 60 years of experience and a reputation for excellence, The Cardiovascular Care Group continues its commitment to prevention, education, and patient-centered vascular care. Individuals interested in learning more about The Care Screen or scheduling an appointment can visit TheCareScreen.com, the primary destination for program details, testing information, and location availability.For more information about The Cardiovascular Care Group, please visit TCVCG.com or call 973-759-9000.----About NJ Top DocsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

