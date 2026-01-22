Say-on-Pay 2025 Proxy Voting Review of Large Asset Managers

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander[i] recently urged three of the city’s pension funds to drop BlackRock, Fidelity, and PanAgora because of “inadequate” climate plans. In September 2025, PFZW[ii], the 11th biggest pension fund in the world withdrew €14.5bn from BlackRock on sustainability concerns. And in August 2025, 17 Democratic state and local financial officers wrote to 17 asset managers[iii] critiquing their “retreat from long-term risk management”.

There is a growing number of asset owners looking to review their managers’ stewardship programs, and examining proxy voting records is an essential part of that review. This article seeks to offer asset owners data into how their managers’ 2025 proxy voting on director elections and environmental and social proposals compares to others in the industry.

Proxy voting is one of the most powerful tools an investor has to influence corporate behavior. The proxy voting data of the largest asset managers offers useful insights into how they exercise their oversight of corporate managements’ decision-making, reveals how they align their recognition of material risk with their asset owner clients and how they address significant environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks. Often times asset owners do not have access to their managers’ proxy voting data in ways that allow them to compare their managers’ voting record to that of other firms in the market – this article seeks to address that gap.

A NOTE ON METHODOLOGY

The data – provided by Canbury Insights[iv] – is drawn from asset manager NP-X filings for the July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025, period that are submitted to the SEC annually by the end of August. Data shown is for all United States company holdings that had votes in that period (number of votes will vary based on the manager’s portfolio). Vote categories are asset manager-reported SEC categories, adjusted for consistency across managers and includes votes on both management and shareholder proposals. The data aggregates voting across an asset manager’s mutual funds and ETFs. Note that Geode Capital is based on Fidelity’s index fund. Where there was split voting, it is counted as the majority share, i.e. 51 votes For and 49 votes Against is counted as For. Percentages may not sum due to rounding.

DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTES 2025

Voting on director election is an investor’s most powerful tool for holding boards accountable. This applies for financial performance and oversight and when companies fail to respond to engagements on critical policies and performance related to climate, human rights, and racial justice. In our sample, Capital Group had the highest support for director elections followed by JPMorgan, Vanguard and Geode Capital, all of whom exercised their vote against directors in less than 5% of the director votes cast in 2025. It’s also worth noting the abstentions in the data below e.g. BlackRock abstained on 2.6% of the 20,495 director elections it voted on – meaning the firm abstained 532 times.

%FOR % Against % WITHOLD # of Votes Dimensional 87.6% 12.4% 0.1% 14,416 Nuveen 88.3% 11.7% 0.0% 17,909 State Street 89.2% 10.7% 0.0% 18,601 Goldman Sachs 89.6% 10.4% 0.0% 17,670 T Rowe Price 90.2% 9.8% 0.0% 18,343 BNY Mellon 92.4% 7.6% 0.0% 13,055 Morgan Stanley 92.5% 7.5% 0.0% 8,497 Northern Trust 93.4% 6.6% 0.0% 18,058 Blackrock 94.2% 3.1% 2.6% 20,495 Invesco 94.3% 5.7% 0.0% 16,983 Fidelity 94.7% 5.3% 0.0% 17,508 Franklin Templeton 94.7% 5.2% 0.0% 4,693 Geode Capital 95.1% 4.9% 0.0% 22,287 Vanguard 96.6% 3.4% 0.0% 22,026 JPMorgan 97.6% 1.5% 0.8% 14,729 Capital Group 99.3% 0.7% 0.0% 3,674

ENVIRONMENT OR CLIMATE VOTES 2025

Every year shareholders file environmental proposals that urge companies to manage systemic climate and other environmental risks, a core component of long-term value. It is therefore concerning that some of the world’s largest managers seem to have abdicated this stewardship role. The data indicates that Nuveen, Morgan Stanley and Northern Trust supported the most environmental or climate votes in the sample, with Nuveen supporting nearly half of such proposals the firm voted on. In contrast, Vanguard supported none of these proposals. The variability between managers is much higher here than on director elections, which might explain the recent attention asset owners are paying to their managers’ voting on climate. Note that this data excludes identified anti-ESG proposals.

% For % Against % Abstain # of votes Vanguard 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 71 Invesco 1.4% 98.6% 0.0% 71 Goldman Sachs 1.5% 98.5% 0.0% 68 Dimensional 1.5% 98.5% 0.0% 65 Capital Group 2.2% 97.8% 0.0% 46 Geode Capital 2.9% 97.1% 0.0% 68 T Rowe Price 2.9% 97.1% 0.0% 68 Blackrock 3.0% 97.0% 0.0% 67 BNY Mellon 4.3% 95.7% 0.0% 69 State Street 8.2% 91.8% 0.0% 73 JPMorgan 9.9% 88.7% 1.4% 71 Franklin Templeton 11.6% 88.4% 0.0% 43 Fidelity 12.7% 87.3% 0.0% 71 Northern Trust 32.8% 65.7% 1.5% 67 Morgan Stanley 36.5% 63.5% 0.0% 63 Nuveen 47.8% 52.2% 0.0% 69

SOCIAL PROPOSAL VOTES 2025

Social proposals examined here include proposals that relate to SEC categories of human rights or human capital/workforce; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and other social issues; and exclude identified anti-ESG proposals. The data indicates that in 2025 most of the large asset managers demonstrated very limited support for shareholder proposals highlighting social risks. The asset managers with the highest support levels for social proposals in our sample include Northern Trust, Morgan Stanley and Nuveen, each of whom supported over 30% of the social proposals they voted on, in contrast to Vanguard, Goldman Sachs and Dimensional which supported none.

% For % Against % Abstain # of votes Vanguard 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 142 Goldman Sachs 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 136 Dimensional 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 134 Geode Capital 2.2% 97.8% 0.0% 136 Blackrock 2.6% 97.4% 0.0% 153 BNY Mellon 2.9% 97.1% 0.0% 136 Capital Group 3.9% 96.1% 0.0% 102 T Rowe Price 5.9% 94.1% 0.0% 136 Invesco 7.3% 92.0% 0.7% 137 Fidelity 8.4% 91.6% 0.0% 143 JPMorgan 8.6% 90.6% 0.7% 139 State Street 12.9% 87.1% 0.0% 140 Franklin Templeton 26.8% 73.2% 0.0% 97 Morgan Stanley 31.2% 68.8% 0.0% 138 Nuveen 31.0% 69.0% 0.0% 129 Northern Trust 33.1% 66.9% 0.0% 133

We hope the data shared here will allow asset owners insights into their managers’ proxy voting and offer asset managers a chance to compare their proxy voting record to that of others in the industry leading to more informed conversations on proxy voting and stewardship.