Kaplan Center to Offer Outpatient Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) to Treat Chronic Illness, Cognitive Health and Aging

The Kaplan Center is the first to offer this treatment in the Northern Virginia region

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A treatment used to slow Alzheimer’s progression, reduce inflammation, and boost overall vitality is now available for the first time in Northern Virginia. The Kaplan Center for Integrative Medicine has launched an outpatient Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) program, bringing hospital-level innovation into a comfortable, wellness-centered environment.Also known as plasmapheresis, TPE gently filters the blood to remove inflammatory proteins and toxins that can interfere with the body’s natural healing processes. The “old” plasma is replaced with nutrient-rich fluids such as albumin, helping to restore balance and create the optimal conditions for repair, regeneration, and improved cognitive function.“Think of plasmapheresis as changing the water in a fishbowl,” explained Dr. Gary Kaplan, Founder and Medical Director of the Kaplan Center. “When we clear away what’s toxic, the body can thrive again. It’s about helping people feel sharper, stronger, and more resilient at any age.”For decades, TPE was only offered in hospitals for severe autoimmune or neurological diseases. Today, new research and clinical innovation are expanding its use to treat—and even help prevent—a wide range of chronic and age-related conditions, from Alzheimer’s and Long COVID to autoimmune disorders and chronic inflammation.In one landmark study, TPE halted disease progression in around 61% of Alzheimer’s patients, signaling major promise for those looking to preserve cognitive health.The Kaplan Center’s TPE program was developed in collaboration with Dr. Dobri Kiprov, one of the pioneers of plasma exchange in the U.S. Patients receive their treatments in a serene, spa-like medical setting, designed to promote both comfort and healing. Each protocol is tailored to the individual—whether their goal is managing illness, improving recovery, or simply feeling their best for longer.“Therapeutic plasma exchange is more than a treatment, it’s a reset,” said Dr. Kaplan. “It helps address the root causes of inflammation and aging, giving people new hope and a new sense of vitality.”To learn more about Therapeutic Plasma Exchange at The Kaplan Center for Integrative Medicine, visit kaplanclinic.com/therapeutic-plasma-exchange-tpe.________________________________________About The Kaplan Center for Integrative MedicineFounded by Dr. Gary Kaplan, the Kaplan Center has been at the forefront of integrative and functional medicine for over 40 years. Specializing in chronic illness, pain, and longevity care, the Center combines advanced diagnostics, regenerative therapies, and personalized medicine to help patients reclaim their health and quality of life.Location:The Kaplan Center for Integrative Medicine6829 Elm Street, Suite 300McLean, VA 22101Media Contact:Berry Brady(703) 609-6643 | berrybrady16@gmail.com

