MDC, partners kick off Missouri Master Naturalist training workshops Feb. 4 in Benton County

COLE CAMP, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has partnered with the University of Missouri (MU) Extension to host a series of weekly trainings this spring for the Missouri Master Naturalist program. The Hi Lonesome Master Naturalist Chapter in Cole Camp will host the workshops at various public meeting spaces.

An initial orientation is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. at Boonslick Regional Library in Cole Camp. Attendance at the orientation is required to participate in the full Missouri Master Naturalist training. Training classes will take place in and around Cole Camp every Wednesday from 6 – 9 p.m. beginning Feb. 25 and running through May 20.

Interested participants must register for the weekly trainings by February 14. Class size is limited, and early registration is encouraged. Enrollees must be at least 18 years old and pay a $110 fee to the MU Extension for chapter programs and expenses. Register for the orientation and full training course at https://pears.io/events/mu/1938/.

A full list of class times and locations can be found at the link above.

The Missouri Master Naturalist program mixes science with service, engaging Missourians in stewardship of the state’s natural resources through science-based education and volunteer community service. The program is a partnership between MDC and MU Extension.

“Volunteers are critical to our work connecting people to nature,” said MDC's Cara Coates, Volunteer Engagement Specialist. “The Master Naturalist program is a great way for community members to further expand their interest in nature and develop skills to educate the public.”

Master Naturalists receive specialized training regarding nature in the region where chapters are based. Members help MDC and conservation partners through citizen science, educational programs, and stewardship projects. To become a certified Master Naturalist, participants must complete an initial training course and eight hours of advanced training. They must also contribute 40 hours of natural resource-related volunteer service through a local chapter.

For more information about the Hi Lonesome Master Naturalist trainings, contact Joni Harper at rossjo@missouri.edu or (573) 378-5358.

Boonslick Regional Library is located at 701 W. Main St. in Cole Camp.

Information about the Missouri Master Naturalist program is available at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4A4.