B2i Digital Continues as Official Marketing Partner for OTC Markets Group's Virtual Investor Conferences in 2026

B2i Digital to Support Issuer Visibility Across 12 Sector-Focused Virtual Investor Conferences

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM)

As Marketing Partner, our focus is on extending visibility around each event and supporting meaningful investor engagement.” — David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc. will continue serving as the Official Marketing Partner for Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) , the long-running online investor conference series owned and operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. The 2026 calendar currently includes 12 sector-focused events spanning digital assets, precious metals and critical minerals, AI and technology, clean energy, life sciences, banking, and oil and gas, with additional events to be announced.Virtual Investor Conferences connect publicly traded companies with a global audience of retail and institutional investors through live presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, one-on-one meetings, and on-demand replays. The series provides an accessible forum for issuers to present directly to investors and supports investor meetings across multiple U.S. and international public markets, including NYSE, Nasdaq, OTC Markets, TSX, CSE, ASX, LSE/AIM, Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and Euronext.“Virtual Investor Conferences give public companies a consistent way to engage directly with investors,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. “As Marketing Partner, our focus is on extending visibility around each event and supporting meaningful investor engagement.”B2i Digital’s role is designed to complement the conference format by helping companies maximize awareness, engagement, and investor meetings surrounding their presentations.The 2026 Virtual Investor Conferences calendar currently includes:January 27 - Digital Asset Virtual Investor ConferenceFebruary 5 - Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor ConferenceFebruary 11–12 - Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor ConferenceFebruary 19 - AI & Technology Virtual Investor ConferenceFebruary 26 - Australia DayMarch 5 - Clean Energy Virtual Investor ConferenceMarch 12 - Life Sciences Virtual Investor ForumMarch 19 - OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor ConferenceMarch 26 - Banking Virtual Investor ConferenceApril 16 - Oil & Gas Virtual Investor ConferenceApril 23 - AI & Technology Virtual Investor ConferenceMay 5–7 - Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor ConferenceMore events are expected to be added throughout the year.B2i Digital will leverage its investor distribution network, digital platforms, and curated investor communications to support issuer visibility and engagement surrounding each conference.Learn more about the 2026 Virtual Investor Conferences at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com . Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.B2i Digital Featured Conferences:Disclosure & DisclaimerB2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of the Virtual Investor Conferences. Content related to any specific company was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker℠, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.5 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings℠, reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.B2i Digital Contact InformationDavid ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 (Office)david@b2idigital.comAbout Virtual Investor ConferencesVirtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is a proprietary investor conference series providing an interactive online forum for publicly traded companies to present directly to investors. Each event features live company presentations, Q&A sessions, one-on-one meetings, and on-demand replays that support ongoing investor engagement. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.Virtual Investor Conferences Contact InformationJohn ViglottiSenior Vice President, Investor AccessOTC Markets Group Inc.212.220.2221 (Office)JohnV@otcmarkets.com

