Attorney General Jones Moves to Defend Fair System of Representation in Virginia Beach

Richmond, VA – Today, Attorney General Jay Jones filed to withdraw his predecessor’s support for reinstating the inequitable system of city council representation in the City of Virginia Beach in Latasha Holloway et al. v. City of Virginia Beach, et al., delivering on yet another day one promise.

“Residents of Virginia Beach deserve a voting system that ensures every voice is heard and every person is represented in a fair and equitable manner at the local level,” Attorney General Jay Jones said. “This action delivers on my day one promise to Virginians and reaffirms my commitment to leveraging every legal tool at our disposal to put Virginians first and fight for our democracy.”

 

