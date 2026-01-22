The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Thursday, January 22, 2026

House Republicans are on a mission to responsibly fund the federal government as we fight to cut spending and return to regular order. To take our final step in funding the government for FY26, we are bringing forward the last four appropriations bills, which further President Trump’s America First agenda.

The Defense Appropriations Act supports America’s military superiority by boosting production of munitions critical to winning conflicts, investing in next generation aircraft, missile defense and space programs, and providing for our troops and military families with a 3.8% pay raise for all servicemembers. Our legislation also promotes innovation and codifies additional savings and efficiencies put in place by the Trump Administration. To stop the spread of deadly drugs on American streets, the legislation increases funding for counter-drug programs and combats bad actors who facilitate drug manufacturing and trafficking. Additionally, the bill ensures no funding for woke programs, and boosts American production capacity.

The Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act reins in bureaucracy by reducing program and administrative funding. It provides resources to protect Social Security and root out waste, fraud, and abuse in federal health care programs, and rescinds Biden’s expansion of IRS funding to audit everyday Americans. The bill prioritizes primary care funding for rural health, health centers, and the health workforce, and increases funding for mental health, substance use treatment and prevention, and nutrition research. To protect the homeland against threats, our bill strengthens American biosecurity and cybersecurity. Additionally, it supports apprenticeship programs, funding to train workers and educate students in rural America, and investments in career and technical education.

The Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act ensures the U.S. has the safest and most efficient transportation system in the world. This bill increases funding for the FAA and provides them the resources to hire new air traffic controllers to keep our skies safe. It invests in highway and airport infrastructure, boosts America’s vehicle and aircraft manufacturers to promote global leadership, and supports the next generation of mariners at maritime academies. To reduce federal bureaucracy and stand up for taxpayers, the legislation codifies DOGE recommendations, cuts woke programs, and reinforces citizenship requirements for housing assistance.

The Homeland Security Appropriations Act returns the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to its core mission: defending our homeland from threats posed by foreign adversaries, terrorists, and criminals and protecting American citizens. Our legislation boosts resources to combat the spread of deadly drugs like fentanyl, enhances immigration enforcement and homeland defense capabilities, counters China, and strengthens investigations into human trafficking, exploitation, and forced labor to protect our nation’s children. Additionally, the bill funds a military pay raise for our Coast Guard servicemembers, and bolsters disaster preparedness, response, and recovery efforts to keep American communities safe.

With this appropriations package, House Republicans are following through on our promises to make America safer, stronger, and more secure.

H.R. 7148, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026, sponsored by Chairman Tom Cole, makes appropriations through FY26 and supports efforts to put Americans’ safety first, defend our borders, protect the homeland, support American readiness and competitiveness, enhance our transportation system, invest in health and education, and remain the world leader.

H.R. 7147, the Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2026, sponsored by Chairman Tom Cole, makes appropriations through FY26 and supports efforts to defend our homeland, bolster border protections, and enhance public safety.

It’s past time to get back to regular order while safeguarding taxpayer dollars – with this legislation, we are responsibly funding our government, keeping Americans safe, and enacting the Republican priorities we were elected to deliver.