THIRD ROAD MANAGEMENT ADDS ACCOMPLISHED BUSINESS LEADERS TO 2026 EXECUTIVE ADVISORY BOARD

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Third Road Management, a pioneer in the booming fractional financial services industry, today announced the addition of two new members to its Executive Advisory Board. The Executive Advisory Board plays a critical role in deepening Third Road Management’s footprint in Chicago, expanding the company’s national reach and supporting its mission to deliver top-tier financial expertise to small and mid-sized organizations seeking to establish a sustainable and scalable foundation for growth.“Our Executive Advisory Board plays a critical role in shaping Third Road Management’s future, and we’re thrilled to welcome Dan and Elles,” said John Frank, Founder and CEO, Third Road Management. “Together, they bring the kind of real-world insight that helps us show up stronger for clients, grow smarter and keep pushing this market forward.”Third Road Management’s Executive Advisory Board's new members include: Dan Harvey , EVP, Wintrust Commercial Banking, focusing on helping middle market family-held businesses with working capital, capex and acquisition financing. Elles Skony , Founder, Organized Chaos Consulting and Fractional People People (FPP), two ventures dedicated to helping leaders and HR professionals navigate growth, change and the evolving world of work.“I am honored to have been asked to join the Advisory Board of Third Road Management,” said Harvey. “Third Road Management has successfully built a business based on relationships and exceptional services to its clients. My goal is to leverage my experience and network to help grow and add value to the organization.”“After getting to know the Third Road Management team over the past few years, it's clear that they offer best-in-class support for clients and are a team I can refer with confidence,” said Skony. “The leadership team also understands the importance of creating more awareness and education in the market for fractional leadership, as evidenced by their thought leadership and content in the field, and I'm glad to be supporting them in getting the word out even further to continue elevating and amplifying this industry.”Together, the board’s collective insights and strategic vision will help guide Third Road Management’s continued evolution and its commitment to serving the market of growth-oriented organizations that lack essential strategic, financial and operational expertise.The addition of two new Executive Advisory Board members follows another major year for Third Road Management, reflecting its commitment to excellence and strategic growth.“As Third Road Management continues to grow, having trusted advisors who understand the realities facing small and middle-market organizations is essential,” said Ryan Kunkel, President, Third Road Management. “Each brings practical, hands-on expertise that will help us sharpen our execution and better support clients at every stage of growth.”Third Road Management continues to set the standard for innovation and excellence in the fractional financial services market. Learn more about Third Road Management’s fractional CFO and accounting services at www.thirdroadmgmt.com # # #About Third Road ManagementThird Road Management is a leading fractional financial services company focused on revolutionizing how small to mid-sized companies optimize their finance and accounting functions by providing fractional access to top-tier financial expertise and guidance. Across the nation, there are over one million organizations generating revenues under $100 million that lack the essential strategic, financial, and operational expertise needed to establish a sustainable and scalable foundation. Third Road Management addresses this challenge by offering a re-imagined CFO suite, featuring some of the most skilled Fractional CFOs and Accountants available in the market. For further information, please visit www.thirdroadmgmt.com

