Yellow Tulip Inc launches as new European clean energy platform

COIMBRA, COIMBRA, PORTUGAL, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yellow Tulip Inc has announced its official launch as a vertically integrated European clean energy and smart infrastructure platform. The company also unveiled its new website at https://yellowtulip.yt/ Founded by energy industry veterans James McDougall, Basilio Simões and Maria Benquerença, Yellow Tulip Inc is positioning itself as a one-of-a-kind energy company—one built for long-term value creation rather than short-term exits.The platform spans the full clean energy value chain, from hardware manufacturing and software intelligence to energy services and infrastructure deployment. With operations across Portugal, Spain, and Mozambique, and affiliated activities in Estonia and Greece, Yellow Tulip Inc brings into the market a European-anchored platform with global reach."We're building Yellow Tulip the way the great industrialists built their platforms—with patient capital, vertical integration, and a multi-generational time horizon," said James McDougall, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. "In an era of supply chain uncertainty, we believe Europe needs companies that manufacture critical energy infrastructure domestically and think in decades, not fund cycles. That's exactly what we're creating in the energy landscape."The company's approach emphasizes European supply chain security, with a commitment to domestic manufacturing for critical energy hardware. Yellow Tulip Inc aims to capture value across every layer of the clean energy ecosystem while maintaining the operational agility of founder-led governance."Yellow Tulip represents a return to the industrialist model of building businesses—integrated platforms where each component strengthens the others," said Basilio Simões, Co-Founder and CEO. "We're not optimizing for a liquidity event, we're building infrastructure that will power Europe's energy transition for generations. Our launch marks the beginning of that journey."Yellow Tulip Inc's founding principals maintain concentrated ownership in the platform, reflecting their long-term commitment to the business and alignment with capital partners who share their patient investment philosophy.Additional announcements regarding specific platform developments, partnerships, and initiatives will follow in the coming months.For more information, visit https://yellowtulip.yt/

