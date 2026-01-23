Afghan Musical Film Tear of Autumn Accepted, Eligible, and Listed for 98th Academy Awards

Tear of Autumn a film by Saeed Orokzai

Academy acceptance brings rare global recognition amid Taliban bans on cinema, music, and education

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tear of Autumn has been accepted, officially listed, and declared eligible for the 98th Academy Awards, becoming the first Afghan musical film to reach this stage in the Oscars process. The film now appears on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ official eligibility roster, marking an unprecedented moment for Afghan cinema.Taliban restrictions continue across Afghanistan, including bans on cinema, music, and most forms of artistic expression, as well as limits on education for women and girls. The Academy’s acceptance of Tear of Autumn places an Afghan musical film on one of the world’s most prominent international film platforms.Its acceptance and listing represent a first for Afghan cinema and signal international recognition of Afghan storytelling on a major awards stage.Inclusion on the official Oscars eligibility roster positions the film among global productions recognized during the current Academy Awards cycle and has drawn attention from international film observers and industry professionals.The milestone highlights the continued presence of Afghan stories in global film spaces despite ongoing domestic restrictions.Official eligibility sources:• Oscars 98th General Entry Reminder List (PDF):• Academy listing details: https://atogt.com/askoscar/display-reminder-list-text.php?yr=98&origin=list -textDirected by Afghan filmmaker Saeed Orokzai, Tear of Autumn features performances by Ali Orokzai, Hassina Hirezi, and an ensemble cast of Afghan actors.

