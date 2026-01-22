Influential Women Spotlights Shayla Eberst: People-Centered Leader Driving Purpose, Strategy, and Organizational Impact

WYLIE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chief of Staff in Wylie, Texas, Inspires Teams, Shapes Culture, and Champions Leadership Development Across Corporate and Start-Up EnvironmentsShayla Eberst is a people-centered leader with more than a decade of experience transforming organizations through strategic collaboration, operational excellence, and team empowerment. Currently serving as Chief of Staff, she brings a proven ability to align strategy with execution, turning vision into measurable results. Shayla’s career spans both corporate and start-up environments, where she has cultivated high-performing teams, optimized operations, and strengthened company culture through purpose-driven leadership.Throughout her career, Shayla has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to creating environments where people thrive and organizations succeed. She has led large-scale strategic initiatives, implemented systems to improve efficiency and collaboration, and built frameworks for sustainable growth. Her expertise in communication, strategic planning, and cross-functional leadership allows her to navigate complexity with clarity and compassion, ensuring that teams remain focused, aligned, and adaptable in fast-paced, dynamic settings.A passionate advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, Shayla believes that empowered teams create lasting impact. She mentors emerging leaders, develops talent pipelines, and fosters cultures of accountability, collaboration, and belonging. Her leadership philosophy emphasizes that success is not just about achieving goals but about connecting strategy to people and process, ensuring organizational progress is meaningful, sustainable, and people-centered.Shayla attributes her success to leading with purpose, empathy, and a deep commitment to people. In her role as Chief of Staff, she partners with executive leadership to align teams, initiatives, and culture, ensuring organizational operations function with clarity, accountability, and shared vision. A defining moment in her career came during the COVID-19 crisis, when she guided teams through uncertainty and burnout. That experience reinforced her belief in people-first leadership and inspired her to co-found a nonprofit supporting clinicians in advancing their education and impact.For Shayla, leadership is as much about influence as it is about action. She advises young women entering her industry to lead themselves first, remain grounded in gratitude, recognize their value, and never underestimate the power of their voice. “Leadership isn’t about force—it’s about influence, integrity, and consistency,” she says. “Be intentional about who you are becoming, not just what you are achieving, and surround yourself with people who challenge and elevate you. When you lead with purpose and authenticity, opportunities will align with your values and vision.”One of the biggest challenges Shayla has faced was navigating the emotional and operational strain within the healthcare system during COVID-19. That period tested resilience, empathy, and adaptability, prompting her to transition from nursing into organizational leadership—a shift that allowed her to impact culture, strategy, and team development on a broader scale. Today, she sees the greatest opportunities in building people-centered organizations that balance performance, purpose, and well-being.The values guiding Shayla personally and professionally are faith, family, integrity, and balance. She cherishes time with her family, traveling, hosting game nights, and cheering on her children at their baseball games. Deeply involved in her church and community, she remains grounded and reminds herself that true leadership is ultimately about service. By bringing joy, perspective, and balance into her professional life, Shayla Eberst continues to model leadership that inspires, empowers, and leaves a lasting impact on everyone she serves.Learn More about Shayla Eberst:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/shayla-eberst Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

