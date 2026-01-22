Entrex Announces Release of Independent Research Report Following SEC Qualification

NTRX announced the publication of an independent research report by Midas & Sterling Research Co.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex Carbon Market, Inc. (OTC: NTRX) today announced the publication of an independent research report by Midas & Sterling Research Co. analyzing the Company’s recently SEC-qualified offering of up to 19,999,999 freely tradable shares at $1.00 per share.The report characterizes the SEC qualification as a structural inflection point for Entrex, transforming the Company from a historically capital-constrained microcap into a scalable, acquisition-driven operating platform with transparent access to growth capital.According to the research, the current market price of NTRX common stock—trading near legacy levels—reflectshistorical liquidity limitations rather than the Company’s present business model or forward earnings capacity. The qualified offering framework requires Entrex to systematically deploy capital into cash-flow-positive Bitcoin mining assets acquired at fixed multiples of trailing EBITDA, creating a direct and measurable relationship between capital raised and earnings growth.“This SEC qualification is not simply a financing event—it fundamentally changes how Entrex can scale earnings, improve liquidity, and allow the market to price fundamentals,” said Stephen H. Watkins , Founder & CEO of Entrex.“Our model is intentionally designed around acquiring proven revenue and EBITDA, not speculative projections.”The Midas & Sterling Research outlines several considerations and concludes that, if management executes asdescribed, Entrex may be positioned for improved market recognition and potential future uplisting, supported by expanding earnings visibility, improved liquidity, and disciplined capital formation.“We acknowledge the considerations addressed in the research and are working diligently to address dilution and trading dynamics,” Watkins added. “We believe we are on the right track to building a scalable acquisition model that distinguishes Entrex from companies built on promises—we are focused exclusively on acquiring proven, cash-flow- generating assets.”The full research report is available at: https://entrex.link/_Midas_and_Sterling_Qualification_Update Investors can follow Entrex updates at @OfficialNTRX on X for real-time news.About EntrexEntrex (OTC:NTRX) acquires and operates proven, cash-flow-positive energy infrastructure assets, beginning with natural-gas-powered Bitcoin mining units. NTRX provides investors with transparent, yield-driven exposure to tangible assets that generate both financial and environmental returns.This press release contains information regarding an SEC-qualified offering but does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any such offer is made solely by means of an offering circular qualified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be reviewed carefully prior to investing.

