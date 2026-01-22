Influential Women Profiles Tonya Sims: 16th Regimental Command Sergeant Major for the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps

FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shaping Global Logistics Operations and Developing the Next Generation of Army LeadersCommand Sergeant Major Tonya Sims advances high-performance leadership by aligning purpose, strategy, and disciplined execution—anchored in people analytics, organizational leadership, and military logistics. As the Regimental Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps, she serves as the senior enlisted advisor to the Quartermaster Commandant, influencing a global logistics enterprise of more than 94,000 personnel. Her data-informed approach to talent development, leadership systems, and operational readiness strengthens organizational effectiveness across complex, high-pressure environments.Over more than two decades of service, Sims has earned a reputation for driving performance while developing people. Her leadership approach blends systems-level thinking with a deep commitment to individual and organizational growth, emphasizing accountability, adaptability, and continuous improvement. She has consistently built resilient, values-driven teams prepared to operate across tactical, operational, and strategic domains.“I catch myself quoting and applying CSM Sims’ lessons all the time—more than I ever realized. That’s how deeply her leadership shaped the way I think and lead.” — Master Sergeant Karie Salnave, United States ArmySims’ leadership philosophy is rooted in coaching, intentional development, and clarity of purpose. She holds an MBA in Business Management and Human Resources from Excelsior University and pairs academic rigor with decades of experience guiding leaders and organizations through transformation and change. Her work emphasizes alignment—between people and systems, responsibility and authority, and who leaders are with how they lead.Her values are anchored in faith, discipline, and people. Faith provides grounding and perspective, discipline sustains consistency, and people remain the decisive factor in any enduring organization. Those who have worked alongside her consistently describe her influence as lasting and transformational.“You’re one of the best. I still reflect on your words during my appointment ceremony. It all made sense. I belong here.” — Command Sergeant Major Kelvin Gibson, Korean Service Corps BattalionSims maintains that mental and physical readiness are non-negotiable components of effective leadership. She integrates physical training into her daily routine as deliberate preparation for the cognitive, emotional, and leadership demands of senior responsibility. She is particularly committed to encouraging women leaders to maintain high standards, challenge limiting assumptions, and lead with confidence and credibility in every environment.As part of her planned transition from military service, Sims established Pararex Expert Solutions, LLC in late 2025 and serves as its Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Pararex is a leadership coaching and advisory firm being deliberately developed to support leaders and organizations operating in complex, high-pressure environments, with an anticipated operational expansion aligned to Sims’ transition in calendar year 2027. The firm reflects continuity in her leadership approach—applying the same discipline, systems thinking, and people-centered principles that have defined her career in uniform.“Coaching isn’t about having all the answers—it’s about asking the right questions that help people unlock what’s already inside them.” — Tonya SimsWhether in uniform or leading her firm through its next phase of growth, Tonya Sims remains committed to strengthening leaders and the systems they steward. Her career reflects a belief shared across military and business domains alike: leadership is not defined by title, but by the ability to develop people, sustain performance, and lead with integrity across every season of service.Learn More about Tonya Sims:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/tonya-sims Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

