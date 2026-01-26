DXDMedia launches free 10-Point Website Conversion Audit to help busy marketing teams turn traffic into enquiries

DXDMedia, a UK B2B fractional marketing agency, launches 10-Point Website Conversion Audit to help teams see if sites turn existing traffic into enquiries.

Most of the marketing managers we speak to know something isn’t right with their website, but it becomes the task that keeps moving because there’s always a more urgent campaign to deliver. ” — Deborah McCombie, Managing Director of DXDMedia

ABERDEEN, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DXDMedia , a UK-based B2B fractional marketing agency, today announced the launch of a free 10-Point Website Conversion Audit, designed to help business owners and marketing teams identify whether their website is converting existing traffic into enquiries — or quietly undermining lead generation efforts.Marketing managers are under constant pressure to deliver campaigns, generate leads and report results. As a result, one task repeatedly slips down the list: fixing the website. DXDMedia argues that’s a costly trade-off, because the website should be doing some of the heavy lifting once campaigns send people there.“Most of the marketing managers we speak to know something isn’t right with their website,” said Deborah McCombie, Managing Director at DXDMedia. “But it becomes the task that keeps moving because there’s always a more urgent campaign to deliver. Ironically, fixing the website properly would make those campaigns work harder.”A common problem hiding in plain sightMany businesses invest heavily in driving traffic through LinkedIn, email and paid campaigns, but never stop to check what happens once visitors arrive.Industry benchmarking frequently places typical website conversion rates in the low single digits, meaning most visitors leave without taking action. In parallel, usability research from the Nielsen Norman Group suggests users will often leave web pages within 10–20 seconds if the value isn’t clear — making the first moments on a site critical to whether a visitor stays, engages, or exits.“It’s rarely about bad design,” McCombie added. “We see lots of good-looking sites. The real issue is content that doesn’t explain clearly who the site is for, what problem it solves, and what the visitor should do next.”A practical checklist, not a redesign briefThe 10-Point Website Conversion Audit is intended as a quick, non-intimidating health check that marketing teams or business owners can complete without committing to a full website project.It focuses on conversion fundamentals most likely to affect results, including:- Homepage messaging and clarity (who it’s for, what you do, and why it matters)- Calls to action (what action to take, and how easy it is to take it)- Trust signals and credibility (proof points, social proof, credentials and reassurance)- Visuals, video and structure (scannability, hierarchy, and reducing friction)- Customer-focused content (answering buyer questions, not internal descriptions)Users score their own website and receive clear suggestions on where to focus their time.“For some teams, this becomes a simple internal fix list,” said McCombie. “For others, it’s confirmation that they’re under the kosh and need outside help. Either outcome is useful.”Built for busy marketing teamsThe audit is aimed at marketing managers juggling priorities who want a fast conversion check — especially those running multiple channels and reporting performance, while the website stays “good enough” by default.“It’s not about doing more,” McCombie said. “It’s about stopping, finishing the job, and letting the website do what it’s supposed to do: convert interest into action.”The audit reflects themes outlined in DXDMedia’s recent guidance on why many websites “exist” rather than actively support growth.The DXDMedia 10-Point Website Conversion Audit is free to download and available immediately.

