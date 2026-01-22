Governor Mills Statement on Federal Law Enforcement Operations in Maine

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement regarding ongoing Federal law enforcement operations in Maine:

“I recognize that many people across Maine are fearful in the wake of ICE’s announcement that it has launched an operation in Maine, and my Administration remains in close contact with municipal officials, including in Lewiston and Portland, as well as with organizations across Maine, to monitor ICE activity and ensure the safety and civil rights of people across Maine are protected. If the Federal government has warrants, then it should show them. But if they are separating working mothers from young children, solely because they sought freedom here and have committed no crime, then the Federal government is only sowing intimidation and fear and fostering division and suspicion among neighbors – none of which is welcome.”