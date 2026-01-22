Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,081 in the last 365 days.

Governor Mills Statement on Federal Law Enforcement Operations in Maine

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement regarding ongoing Federal law enforcement operations in Maine:

“I recognize that many people across Maine are fearful in the wake of ICE’s announcement that it has launched an operation in Maine, and my Administration remains in close contact with municipal officials, including in Lewiston and Portland, as well as with organizations across Maine, to monitor ICE activity and ensure the safety and civil rights of people across Maine are protected. If the Federal government has warrants, then it should show them. But if they are separating working mothers from young children, solely because they sought freedom here and have committed no crime, then the Federal government is only sowing intimidation and fear and fostering division and suspicion among neighbors – none of which is welcome.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Mills Statement on Federal Law Enforcement Operations in Maine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.