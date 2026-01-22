STARRS Announces New Appointments to the Board of Directors and Advisory Board

Expanded Leadership Reinforces Organization’s Mission to Support America’s Military, Active Duty Members, and Veterans

The strength of STARRS has always come from principled leadership.” — Dr. Ron Scott, Ronald J.. Scott, Jr., Ph.D., President & CEO

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- STARRS (Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services) today announced the addition of new members to its Board of Directors and Board of Advisors, marking an important milestone in the organization’s ongoing growth and national influence.These distinguished leaders bring decades of combined experience in military service, national security, constitutional law, education, public policy, and veteran advocacy, according to a senior STARRS official. “Their collective insight and leadership will help guide STARRS as it advances its mission to defend constitutional principles, protect the integrity of America’s armed forces, and support those who serve.”“The newly appointed board members join STARRS at a critical time, as the organization continues to address challenges facing the military and veteran community while advocating for unity, readiness, and the preservation of American values,” said Dr. Ron Scott, Ronald J.. Scott, Jr., Ph.D., Colonel, USAF (Ret), President & CEO.Scott said, “The strength of STARRS has always come from principled leadership.”This outstanding group of directors and advisors, as we start 2026, shows a strong commitment to service, accountability, and the Constitution we all swore to support and defend. In the challenging and often divided times we face as American citizens, their guidance is essential to keeping our military focused on readiness, cohesion, and mission success—not ideology,” Scott said.Dr. Scott emphasized that the expanded leadership team will play a vital role in shaping STARRS’ strategic direction, enhancing outreach and education efforts, and strengthening the organization’s voice at the national level.“Their experience and wisdom help ensure that STARRS remains a steady, credible advocate for those who serve and have served,' Scott added. “Together, we will continue standing up for America’s service members, veterans, and the foundational values that unite us as a nation.”NEW STARRS VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARDBrig. General Mick Zais, PhD, US Army (Ret.), is currently a senior fellow at America First Policy Institute. Most recently, he served as the Deputy and Acting US Secretary of Education. Previously, he was elected South Carolina’s 17th State Superintendent of Education. He served as Commissioner of Higher Education in South Carolina for 6 years and as president of Newberry College in that state for 10 years. He retired as an infantry brigadier general after 31 years in the US Army, including service in Vietnam, Korea, Panama, and Kuwait. He is a paratrooper and Ranger and is a 1969 graduate of West Point.NEW BOARD of ADVISORS CHAIRMANColonel Bill Connor, USA Army (Ret.) was commissioned as an Infantry officer after graduation from The Citadel in 1990. Bill deployed on multiple operations to the Middle East. Bill was a Distinguished Graduate of the US Army War College and retired in 2020 with over 30 years of service. He is the author of countless articles in sources including Infantry Magazine, Army Magazine, and national and international publications. He is currently a national security contributor to Newsmax, speaking on military issues, and the owner/founder of National Defense Consultants. Bill owns and operates a law firm and helps veterans with various military-related legal issues. He is a member of the Board of Visitors of The Citadel.NEW BOARD of ADVISORS VICE CHAIRMANCaptain Jerry Rovner, US Navy (Ret.), has 37 years of military service, including active duty and reserve roles. He served as a Deep-Sea Diving and Salvage officer and was stationed on the USS Ortolan (ASR-22) as the Deep Submergence Officer, where he oversaw submarine rescue operations. Rovner led a US Navy expedition to conduct an underwater historical survey of the Panama Canal as part of its transfer process. He was reactivated on September 11, 2001, and received the Legion of Honor award from the Chapel of Four Chaplains for his service at Ground Zero following the 9/11 attacks. Rovner has over thirty years of business experience as a Vice President with a Fortune 1000 company, as well as a small business owner, consultant, and college instructor teaching business courses. He is the Vice Commander of the General Commandery Support of The Naval Order of the United States, Vice President of the Naval Orders Foundation, and a Director of the Foundation for Underwater Research and Education. Rovner holds bachelor’s degrees in Business Administration and American History from the University of Wisconsin and a master’s degree in Human Resources Management from Pepperdine University.NEW BOARD of Advisors:Dr. Gar Graham has a DDS degree from the University of Minnesota and an MS degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is boarded in two dental specialties. He has published more than two dozen articles in scientific journals and has lectured extensively on clinical issues, health care management, and information management. Maj Gen (ret) Graham has commanded at the squadron, group and wing levels and has served as the Command Surgeon for Air Force Space Command and the Air Force District of Washington. He is a Professor Emeritus of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.Guy Higgins is a former principal with Firestorm, a consultancy specializing in organizational preparedness. Prior to his joining Firestorm, Guy completed his career with both the US Navy and The Boeing Company. Guy served 30 years in the Navy as both a warfighter (accumulating 4,300 flight hours during 5 deployments) and an acquisition professional. He graduated from the USN Test Pilot School and conducted multiple Navy Technical Evaluations, served as an Aerospace Engineering Duty Officer, and served for over six years as a Major Program Manager.STARRS remains committed to transparency, thoughtful engagement, and principled leadership as it works to inform the public, support service members, and safeguard the future of America’s military institutions, said Scott.ABOUT STARRSStand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services — as a 501(c)(3), our purpose is to help educate all Americans about the importance of maintaining a military focused solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation’s wars. This includes following their sworn oath. Achieving victory requires a military that offers equal opportunity and a merit-based leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission involves removing DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military. For more information, visit https://starrs.us . --30--

