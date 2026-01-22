Finding for Recovery Issued Against Former Urbancrest Employee Who Was Convicted of Theft in Check Scheme

COLUMBUS – A finding for recovery of $6,289.57 was issued Thursday against a former employee for the Village of Urbancrest in Franklin County, who was convicted of theft after depositing village checks multiple times.

Dae’Jon Triplett pleaded guilty in July 2025 to the single felony count in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. His sentence included 12 months in prison and restitution of $6,289.57 to the village.

Thursday’s finding for recovery against him was included in an audit of the village’s finances from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023. The full report is available online at https://ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Triplett was hired by the village in July of 2023 at a pay rate of $12 per hour. In November of 2023, village officials determined Triplett had deposited multiple checks multiple times, receiving payments totaling $8,119.12 rather than the $1,148.68 he had earned in wages.

The bank involved reimbursed the village $680.87, leaving an outstanding balance of $6,289.57 in improper pay.

Triplett was imprisoned in August 2025 following convictions in multiple criminal cases. He has not yet paid the court-ordered restitution.

