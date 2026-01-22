Wanda Brooks, CDS, Recognized by Influential Women as a Voice for the Heart of Trucking

VINEMONT, AL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned Compliance Leader, Author, and Advocate Dedicated to Safety, Faith, and the People Behind the WheelWith more than three decades of experience in the transportation industry, Wanda Brooks, CDS, stands as a powerful and compassionate force in trucking—one whose career has been shaped by faith, family, and an unwavering respect for professional drivers. Currently serving as Compliance Manager at R.E. Garrison Trucking in Cullman, Alabama, Wanda brings not only technical expertise to her role, but heart, conviction, and a lifelong mission to uplift the people who keep America moving.Wanda’s journey into trucking was influenced early on by family, strengthened through personal loss, and refined by years of hands-on leadership. Known for her integrity, empathy, and dedication to safety, she has built an impressive career rooted in safety management, driver recruiting, compliance training, and FMCSA audit oversight. Before joining R.E. Garrison in 2022, Wanda held key leadership roles at Leach Brothers Transportation, Phenix Transportation, and ADF, where she played a pivotal role in developing safety programs, leading driver orientations, and ensuring regulatory excellence.A proud graduate of Moore Career College, Wanda earned a Degree in Office Management and later expanded her professional foundation with a Licentiate in Therapeutic Massage from the Mississippi School of Therapeutic Massage. Her commitment to healing, guidance, and service extends even further—she is an ordained minister with a Theophostic Counseling Licentiate, reflecting her holistic approach to leadership and care. Wanda also holds the designation of Certified Director of Safety (CDS) through the North American Transportation Management Institute and is a Reporting Platform Expert certified by Samsara, positioning her at the intersection of compliance, technology, and people-first leadership.Beyond her operational accomplishments, Wanda is also a passionate author and creative voice within the industry. She has self-published seven books, with her most recent release, I Want to Be a Trucker, capturing hearts as a children’s book designed to inspire young readers while honoring the essential role truck drivers play in everyday life. Her writing has been featured and recognized by Redefining the Road and Women in Trucking, shining a light on the humanity, sacrifice, and pride behind the profession. Becoming a published author stands as one of Wanda’s proudest career milestones—an extension of her desire to educate, inspire, and advocate.That advocacy reaches far beyond the page. Wanda is an active member of several influential organizations, including Women in Trucking, the Alabama Trucking Association, Georgia Trucking Association, Florida Trucking Association, and the Truckload Carriers Association. These affiliations reflect her belief that meaningful progress in trucking requires unity, shared responsibility, and a collective commitment to safety and respect.Wanda attributes her success first and foremost to God, whose wisdom and direction have guided her journey. She believes deeply in working “as unto the Lord,” allowing faith to anchor her leadership and decisions. She also credits her mother as one of her greatest inspirations—a woman whose unmatched work ethic embodied the strength and grace of the Proverbs 31 woman. The best career advice Wanda ever received—never give up—was lived out daily through her mother’s example and continues to sustain her through the evolving challenges of the industry, including rising costs, stagnant freight rates, and increasing insurance pressures.Outside of work, Wanda finds joy in attending church, spending time with her family, and cherishing moments with her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is deeply passionate about women’s recovery ministry and street ministry, with a heartfelt vision to one day establish a women’s recovery ranch—a place of healing, restoration, and hope.At her core, Wanda Brooks is guided by authenticity and integrity, striving to be the same person at work, at church, and at home. Through her leadership, faith, and fearless advocacy, she continues to be a light in the trucking industry—proving that true leadership is not only about compliance and safety, but about compassion, resilience, and lifting others as you go.Learn More about Wanda Brooks:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/wanda-brooks Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

