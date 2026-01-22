As Energy Demand Skyrockets, Ireland’s Thermahood® Uplifts Affordable Cost-Cutting Solution Through Amazon.com Success

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners struggling to manage energy and electricity price hikes are in for a rough year, with experts announcing that demand shows no signs of slowing as data centers and AI continue to eat up much-needed resources. However, showcasing the power of affordable, accessible everyday solutions is Ireland-based Thermahood, creator of an internationally-successful, DIY-friendly hood for recessed lighting that is capable of cutting down energy waste while enhancing everyday usage.

“For the average American consumer, being made to feel hopeless by rising bills has become a reality of life, one that feels impossible to fully prepare for as costs of living across the board grow,” said Thermahood Founder and Director Vincent Boden. “As a result, consumers overwhelmingly are seeking budget-friendly tools to save money, and our team is proud to have launched our easy-to-install Thermahood recessed lighting hoods on retail leader Amazon.com to help consumers nationwide regain some control over their energy costs.”

Launched in the United States in 2024 following more than a decade of success across Ireland, Europe, and the United Kingdom, Thermahood is a flame-retardant, near installation and maintenance-free hood for recessed lighting. Crafted by Boden based on his extensive expertise in construction and drywall, the hoods’ mission is to create an air-tight seal that closes attic gaps, preventing air (cool air in summer, warm air in winter) from escaping indoors while improving air quality in the home through reduced airflow, improving insulation, lowering risks of fire, reducing moisture and mold formation, cutting down noise, and even preventing insects and rodents from infiltrating homes. Designed to be fitted quickly and easily, Thermahood maximizes energy usage, allowing consumers to use less for increased comfort year-round.

According to a recently released article by The Washington Post, electricity prices have increased on average by 40% since 2020, with some regions like Washington D.C. seeing up to a 93% increase. Additionally, the increases are disproportionately impacting average users, with residential costs between 2022 and 2024 rising 10% while commercial users (businesses, large data centers) rose just 3%.

Seeking to combat costs, do-it-yourself home renovation projects and products have risen sharply, with an eye-opening statistical breakdown by AweDeco reporting that:

- DIY home improvement market valued at $805.8 billion in 2025, expected to reach $1,180 billion by 2035

- DIY market expected to reach $870 million in 2025 and grow at 6.16% CAGR to reach $1.17 trillion by 2030

- Online transactions now account for 29% of all DIY purchases

“When Thermahood was established, our original goal was to improve daily life for consumers across Ireland after I witnessed first-hand how impactful simply capping recessed lighting could be,” explained Boden.

“Our expansion since then into the UK, Europe, and U.S. is more than I could have ever imagined, and I’m not only thankful for my team, but for how modern distribution platforms like Amazon.com have allowed us to share our hoods far and wide with ease. We look forward to continuing our advocacy throughout 2026 and beyond.”

Thermahood is available on Amazon.com and Walmart.com, with a 10 pack costing $99.99 (less than $10 per hood). For more information, visit: https://www.thermahood.com/

Thermahood was also featured on nationally syndicated series Coffee With America (CWA): https://vimeo.com/coffeewithamerica/review/1123543965/1d63db9cea

Amazon.com:

https://tinyurl.com/3j44t2ab

Walmart.com:

https://tinyurl.com/f53rufd6

About Thermahood and Founder/Director Vincent Boden:

Founded by Vincent Boden in 2013 and headquartered in Co. Down, Ireland near world-renowned Royal County Down Golf Course, Thermahood was launched after more than two decades of mechanical engineering acumen and owning/running a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues. A specialist supplier and installer of partitions, ceilings, insulation and dry-wall (sheetrock) systems, Boden Drylining undertook substantial projects for a range of developers, main contractors, retail, commercial and self-build clients. For more than a decade, Thermahood has provided customers with a simple solution to energy waste while working towards a more comfortable, safer future. An additional bonus, Thermahood also creates an effective moisture barrier, reducing the risk of condensation and problems like mold, timber rot, and roof damage. Thermahood also improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests. A 10-pack costs $99.99.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.