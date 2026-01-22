Intellect Accelerates Global Enterprise AI Adoption, Onboards 14 Value Discovery Partners for Purple Fabric Ecosystem

Partnerships across India, Africa, Europe, the UK, APAC and Canada accelerate enterprise adoption of Business Impact AI

This value discovery partner ecosystem reinforces our belief that Business Impact AI can only scale through trusted collaboration, where industry context, governance, and execution come together” — Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Intellect Design Arena

CHENNAI, INDIA, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a global leader in enterprise-grade financial technology, today announced the onboarding of 14 Value Discovery Partners across India, Africa, Europe, the UK, APAC, and Canada, to accelerate AI-First value discovery and enterprise adoption of Purple Fabric, its enterprise-grade Business Impact AI platform.

As financial institutions worldwide face the challenge of moving Generative AI initiatives from “pilot mode” to production-grade “business impact,” this new partner ecosystem will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap.

Built using First Principles Thinking and reinforced by Design Thinking-led solution discovery, Purple Fabric integrates knowledge derived from over three decades of domain expertise and more than 20 million engineering hours. The platform offers a robust suite of enterprise-ready Digital Experts that are already deployed and trusted by global financial institutions.

As Value Discovery Partners, these organisations engage early with customer leadership to lead AI-First value discovery identifying high-impact use cases, prioritising measurable value pools, and co-designing governed, production-ready AI solutions on Purple Fabric. This ensures enterprises move beyond experimentation and accelerate the delivery of tangible, scalable business outcomes.

At its core, Purple Fabric enables enterprises to operationalise AI through four foundational technology stacks. These include the Enterprise Knowledge Garden (PF EKG), which provides a unified, continuously updated domain data fabric; Enterprise Digital Experts (PF EDE), a multi-agent orchestration layer that automates and augments enterprise tasks across credit, risk, compliance, and customer experience; Enterprise Governance (PF Govern), embedding observability, auditability, and fairness controls to ensure trust and regulatory compliance; and the LLM Optimisation Hub (PF MOH), an LLM-agnostic layer that optimises speed, accuracy, and cost through intelligent benchmarking and resource allocation.

A New Collaborative Framework: Co-Build, Co-Exist, Build

The Purple Fabric Value Discovery Partnership Program is anchored on deep technical and strategic collaboration. Partners are not positioned as distributors but as co-creators within the ecosystem, working closely with Intellect to:

• Co-Build: Jointly develop new AI agents and industry-specific workflows.

• Co-Exist: Seamlessly integrate Purple Fabric’s Digital Experts into existing legacy and core architectures.

• Build: Create bespoke IP and differentiated solutions on top of the Purple Fabric foundation.

Flexible Engagement Models

To ensure broad market adoption and flexible go-to-market execution, the partner ecosystem operates under three distinct engagement models:

• Sell With: Partners leverage Purple Fabric to address customer challenges, with Intellect providing deep architectural and platform support.

• Sell To: Partners adopt Purple Fabric for their own internal operations, using pre-built Digital Experts to streamline workflows and decision-making.

• Sell Through: Designed for partners with strong cloud capabilities, this model offers dual deployment flexibility, either hosting Purple Fabric on partner infrastructure or reselling it via Intellect’s managed Purple Fabric Cloud, aligned to customer compliance and data preferences.

Commenting on the expanded partner ecosystem, Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Intellect Design Arena Limited & Chief Architect of Purple Fabric, said, “AI must move beyond pilots to deliver measurable business impact at enterprise scale. This value discovery partner ecosystem reinforces our belief that Business Impact AI can only scale through trusted collaboration, where industry context, governance, and execution come together. Purple Fabric is designed as an open platform, and this growing global ecosystem will help enterprises move decisively from experimentation to outcomes.”

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is a global leader in enterprise-grade financial technology, delivering composable and intelligent solutions to forward-looking financial institutions across 61 countries. With three decades of domain expertise, our product suite spans Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, Central Banking, Wealth, Capital Markets, Treasury, Insurance and Digital Technology for Commerce. Applying First Principles Thinking and Design Thinking, we have elementalised the financial services landscape into a finite set of Events, Microservices, and APIs, enabling faster, modular transformation with measurable outcomes.

At the heart of this are eMACH.ai, the world’s most comprehensive, composable and intelligent open finance platform; Purple Fabric, the world’s first Open Business Impact AI platform; and iTurmeric, our composable platform for seamless integration and configuration. We are a pioneer in applying Design Thinking, and our 8012 FinTech Design Centre, the world’s first Design Centre dedicated to Design Thinking Principles, underscores our commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the ever-growing need for digital transformation. We proudly serve over 500+ customers worldwide, supported by a diverse workforce of solution architects and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs. For more information, visit www.intellectdesign.com

For Media related info, please contact:

Nachu Nagappan

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

Mob: +91 89396 19676

Email: nachu.nagappan@intellectdesign.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.