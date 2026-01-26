Leading Security Workforce Platform Unifies Global Marketing with Marketo to HubSpot Migration

Orange Marketing, HubSpot Diamond Partner

Orange Marketing consolidates complex, multilingual marketing operations into a single scalable HubSpot platform

Consolidating systems wasn’t just about data. It was about eliminating inefficiency. Reporting, testing, and lead routing all became faster and cleaner.” — Ed Cervera, Project Lead, Orange Marketing

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A North American security workforce management provider has unified its global marketing operations through a strategic Marketo migration to HubSpot, consolidating a fragmented, multilingual marketing environment into a single scalable platform. The migration was led by Orange Marketing, a HubSpot Diamond Partner specializing in complex marketing and CRM transformations.Following a series of rapid acquisitions, the provider was operating two parallel marketing automation systems. A heavily customized Marketo instance supported a multilingual WordPress resource center for an acquired division, while HubSpot was used at the parent level. An aging Salesforce integration sat between the two, creating operational friction, limited visibility, and growing risk as global expansion continued. Orange Marketing was engaged to migrate the acquired division fully into HubSpot while preserving active campaigns, maintaining Salesforce lead flow, and supporting multilingual marketing across regions. Rather than recreating existing complexity, the team redesigned the marketing architecture to simplify operations and improve scalability.The project resulted in a unified HubSpot environment that now supports more than 30,000 client sites across 45 countries. Marketing and sales data were consolidated, Salesforce integration was stabilized, and multilingual campaign management was streamlined without sacrificing regional flexibility.A major focus of the migration was re-architecting forms, workflows, and subscription management. Instead of maintaining separate assets for each language and use case, Orange Marketing implemented a consolidated structure organized around shared logic and language groupings. “We took more than 150 forms and consolidated them by half,” Project Lead Ed Cervera explained. “That change alone dramatically reduced maintenance and made it possible for the internal team to manage updates without relying on specialized platform expertise.”Orange Marketing also worked closely with the client’s Salesforce consultant to validate every critical integration path. Embedded WordPress forms were tested across regions and languages, and lead routing, ownership assignment, and opportunity tracking were verified end to end.Since going live, marketing teams can now launch, test, and report on campaigns from a single system. Updates that once required specialized expertise and extensive manual effort are now routine. More importantly, the company has established a repeatable framework for onboarding future acquisitions without rebuilding its marketing infrastructure.This engagement reflects Orange Marketing’s approach to Marketo migrations: prioritizing operational clarity, reducing long-term risk, and designing systems that support continued global growth. You can read a full case study about the Marketo migration to HubSpot here About Orange MarketingOrange Marketing is a HubSpot Diamond Partner specializing in B2B marketing strategy and execution. With 145+ five-star reviews, Orange is a WBENC-certified women-owned business providing expertise in CRM migrations, automation, content strategy, and RevOps alignment.For more information, visit https://www.orangemarketing.com

