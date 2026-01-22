Integrated Home Competition Launches Annual Product Search

2026 Competition Sponsors

The Consortium for Energy Efficiency announced the 2026 Integrated Home Competition today.

MIDDLETON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE), the award-winning coalition of North American energy efficiency program administrators, announced the 2026 Integrated Home Competition today. The Integrated Home Competition seeks to identify and elevate high-performing products that provide energy savings through innovative design and load management capabilities.The 2026 Competition will recognize natural gas and electric products in a variety of categories, including HVAC and water heating equipment, thermostats, whole home energy management solutions, electric vehicle supply equipment, pool pumps, and any other connected home devices that deliver positive consumer experiences and provide load management capabilities. Each submitted product will be assessed by a panel of industry experts.Flair’s Bridge Pro for Staged Heating, and Smart Vent Zoning and Air Balancing was announced as the 2025 Competition’s Grand Prize Winner in September. Other notable 2025 winners were the Eco-Logical Omni Split System Heat Pump Water Heater, GE Profile GEOSPRING Smart Hybrid Heat Pump Water Heater, and Midea EVOX G3 Central Ducted System. All previous winners can be viewed on the Integrated Home Competition website Regarding the 2026 Competition, CEE Executive Director, John Taylor said, “Since the inception of the Integrated Home Competition, we have recognized innovative gas and electric products that enable homeowner choice while delivering comfort, bill savings, and meaningful contributions to grid reliability. We look forward to this year’s submissions.”The Integrated Home Competition is organized by the Consortium for Energy Efficiency and is sponsored by several prominent utilities and trade associations. To learn more about the Competition, please visit https://www.integratedhome.org/enter-now/ or contact competition@cee1.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.