Prime Minister Golob: Together we are building a safe Slovenia where life will be even better

SLOVENIA, January 21 - In his address, the Prime Minister underlined that concrete changes have been introduced in the fields of security and resilience during this term of office. The Government has allocated additional resources to this area and established a long-term legislative framework that is not limited to the present, but is also oriented towards the future.

The current Government has significantly strengthened cooperation between the various components of security and resilience. Prime Minister Golob thanked those present for their hard work and cooperation in building an integrated system. "Take the message from this hall back to your units, your companies, your associations and your organisations. Let them be proud. Just as all of you are proud that together we are building a safe Slovenia—a Slovenia where life will be even better," he underlined.

Prime Minister Golob also commended the work of the Ministry of Defence and the progress achieved in the fields of security and resilience over the four years of this Government’s term of office. "Both teams—Minister Marjan Šarec’s team and Minister Borut Sajovic’s team—shared a single common goal: to build a safer Slovenia. That goal is the only one that matters," the Prime Minister emphasised.

The Prime Minister said that over the past four years they have succeeded in aligning different objectives and components of the security system. "We have succeeded in bringing together not only objectives within a single ministry and within the different branches of the armed forces, but also the civil protection system, rescue services, the police, voluntary firefighters and local associations into a single, integrated whole. This is the strongest element, and it is also the only way—the Slovenian way—in which we can build security for future generations," he underlined.

He then drew attention to the increasingly unpredictable global environment. In addition to areas of armed conflict, he also highlighted climate change and natural disasters. "If there had been any doubt, the largest wildfire in the history of the Karst region made it clear that we can no longer work in the same way as those before us did. And we have not. Since the Karst wildfire, the integration of civil voluntary organisations and the Slovenian Armed Forces into a single, unified system has begun, with one single purpose: to serve the people," the Prime Minister made clear.

He emphasised that the Government has allocated funds for the procurement of appropriate equipment and has provided personal income tax relief related to associations that contribute to security and resilience. "We have built a legislative framework that does not deliver results only today, but will do so for many years and decades to come. We can be proud of this: that we have consistently kept in mind how to strengthen the system over the long term. And we are continuing to increase funding," he stressed.

The Prime Minister went on to note that interest in the fields of security and resilience is growing. "Engagement across all segments is increasing, and interest in this system among young people is also growing—not only because of scholarships, but because the system is gaining trust. The integrated system you form today enjoys that trust, and I am deeply grateful that you live up to it—always for the right purpose and for the people," concluded Prime Minister Robert Golob.

Minister of Defence Borut Sajovic thanked those present whose efforts ensure that Slovenia is and remains a safe country. "Security is all of us together. It is right that we draw a line, look back with courage and say what we will do tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. Together, for everyone. Not left or right, but safe for Slovenia," he underlined.