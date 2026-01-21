State Secretary Neva Grašič in Tirana to support further reforms on Albania's path to EU membership

SLOVENIA, January 21 - State Secretary Grašič and Deputy Minister Fino agreed that bilateral relations were excellent and free of outstanding issues. They underlined the importance of further strengthening cooperation, particularly in the economic sphere. The talks focused on Albania’s European future, with the State Secretary Grašič emphasising the need for continued reforms in the area of the rule of law, as well as the need to further strengthen efforts to combat organised crime.

The two high officials also exchanged views on EU enlargement. State Secretary Grašič reaffirmed Slovenia’s ongoing support for Albania’s European perspective and commended the progress achieved in December 2025 with the opening of the final negotiating cluster. She expressed support for Albania’s goal of closing all negotiation clusters by the end of 2027, stressing that sustained implementation of reforms is crucial for both Albania’s progress and regional stability.

The discussions also covered cooperation between the two countries in the field of development and within international organisations. Regarding current issues relating to international organisations, it was agreed that cooperation between Slovenia and Albania in international forums is very good.

During her visit, State Secretary Grašič held separate meetings with the EU Ambassador to Albania, Silvio Gonzato, the Minister of State and Chief Negotiator, Majlinda Dhuka, and the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Europe and Foreign Affairs, Igli Hasani. It was agreed that the EU enlargement process remains a key incentive for reform and that the region requires a clear and credible European perspective. State Secretary Grašič and Mr Hasani also underlined the importance of strengthening interparliamentary cooperation.

State Secretary Grašič later met with students from the College of Europe in Tirana. The discussion focused on communication and outreach on EU membership in candidate countries, the involvement of young people in national decision-making processes and the European prospects of the Western Balkans.