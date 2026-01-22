Expanding Access to College, Careers and Scholarships at NCRF’s 6th Annual Miami Black College Expo™

Event celebrates community, resources and life-changing opportunities for students and families across South Florida.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), in partnership with Miami-Dade County Public Schools and William H. Turner Technical Arts HighSchool, will host the 6th Annual Miami Black College Expo™ on Saturday, January 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at William H. Turner Technical Arts High School, 1050 NW 19th Avenue, #7432, Miami, FL 33147.The Miami Black College Expo™ is a community event designed to expand life-changing opportunities for students across Miami-Dade County via funding and access to higher education and career training. Open to high school students, college students, adult learners, and families, the expo creates a powerfulspace where inspiration meets access—and where futures begin.Students and families will have the opportunity to connect with over 50 colleges, universities, workforce training programs, and community organizations committed to student success. Highlighting the rich history and legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the expo empowersstudents to explore pathways that align with their academic goals, career interests, and personal purpose. Select colleges and institutions may offer application fee waivers, scholarships, and on-the-spot admissions opportunities, helping remove financial and procedural barriers to enrollment.In addition to college access, attendees will engage in interactive workshops and seminars focused on college readiness, career exploration, health and wellness, leadership development, entrepreneurship, and navigating the transition from high school to postsecondary success. Employers and workforcepartners will also be on-site to share information about internships, apprenticeships, training programs, and career pathways that lead to long-term economic mobility.Presented by National College Resources Foundation, in partnership with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, William H. Turner Technical Arts High School and local leaders, the 6th Annual Miami Black College Expo™ reinforces a college-going culture rooted in access and possibility and reflects a sharedcommitment to uplift students and families through education, mentorship, and opportunity.In addition to Miami-Dade County Public Schools and William H. Turner Technical Arts High School, sponsors of the 6 th Annual Miami Black College Expo™ include Active Minds, Comerica Bank, Honda, 100 Black Men of South Florida, Inc., Casualty Actuarial Society, Foundation Clothing, and United States Help Desk Academy. In addition, celebrities such as Miami’s iHeart Radio and TV Personality Stichiz, Hip Hop Legend YoYo and actor/comedian London Brown from the Starz hit series “Raising Kanan” will also host personal workshops and provide scholarships to students.“Every student deserves to be seen, supported, and surrounded by opportunity. When we open doors to education, we change lives for generations. The Miami Black College Expo™ is more than an event—it’s a promise to area students and families that their dreams matter and their community is standing with them every step of the way,” says Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF Founder and CEO.The Miami Black College Expo™ is free to attend and open to students of all backgrounds and their families. Pre-registration is encouraged. To learn more or to register, visit www.thecollegeexpo.org/ncrf-events/events or call 877-427-4100.Founded in 1999, National College Resources Foundation hosted its first Black College Expo™ in 2000 in California, drawing more than 35,000 attendees. Since then, NCRF has continued in its mission to change lives through education by helping over 700,000 students gain access to higher education andfacilitating more than $5 billion in scholarships and grants.Follow NCRF on Twitter: @ncrfoundationInstagram: @ncrfoundation.orgSubscribe to NCRF TV on YouTube: youtube.com/c/NCRFTVNetworkSupport NCRF’s mission to connect underserved students to college, careers, and beyond:About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF)Beginning its 27 th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its College Expos™, The Movement Enrichment Program, STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Programs (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase enrollment among underserved, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities.

