Local Community Alliance Completes First Community Action at Historic American Legion Post 111

Squirrel removed at Edmond American Legion

LOCOA coordinated its first documented community action in Edmond, addressing a wildlife issue at a historic American Legion post and preventing future damage.

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Local Community Alliance, known as LOCOA, has completed its first official community action in Edmond, Oklahoma, marking the organization’s transition from launch to real-world execution while helping protect a historic community landmark.

The project took place at American Legion Post 111, a long-standing veterans organization and historic building in the Edmond community. A squirrel intrusion inside the facility had created the risk of property damage and disruption to the post’s operations. Through LOCOA’s coordination, the issue was addressed before significant damage occurred, at no cost to the organization.

The community action was completed in partnership with Wildlife X Team Oklahoma City, a local wildlife control company that donated professional services as part of LOCOA’s coordinated community action effort. The work included humane removal of the squirrel and measures to address the point of entry, helping protect the structure and preserve the building for continued community and veteran use.

“The goal of LOCOA is to make community impact easier to coordinate and easier to see,” said Brad McKey, founder of the Local Community Alliance. “This first action shows how local businesses and nonprofit organizations can come together to solve real problems quickly and responsibly, especially when it comes to protecting places that matter to the community.”

Doris Heald, post officer at American Legion Post 111, expressed appreciation for the assistance and the timing of the response.

“We’re very thankful for Wildlife X Team and LOCOA for taking care of the problem so quickly,” Heald said. “They were able to get the squirrel out before it caused any major damage, and that kind of help really matters to an organization like ours.”

Each completed community action facilitated through LOCOA is documented as an Impact Story, creating a public record of the work performed, the organizations involved, and the resulting benefit to the community.

The first completed action has been added to LOCOA’s Impact Stories archive, which serves as a growing collection of verified community contributions facilitated through the alliance.

LOCOA was created to support clearer and more accountable forms of local engagement by coordinating documented community actions between businesses and nonprofit organizations. The organization emphasizes transparency, follow-through, and repeatable outcomes.

Following this initial project, LOCOA plans to facilitate additional community actions throughout 2026 while expanding participation across Oklahoma.

A detailed account of the completed community action is available here:

https://locoa.org/impact-stories/

About the Local Community Alliance

The Local Community Alliance is an Oklahoma-based nonprofit initiative that connects local businesses, nonprofit organizations, and community leaders through coordinated, measurable community action. LOCOA focuses on transparency, documentation, and real-world outcomes that strengthen trust and engagement at the local level.

Media Contact:

Local Community Alliance (LOCOA)

Website: https://locoa.org

Email: info@locoa.org

Phone: 405-492-9270

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.