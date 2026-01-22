Corey ‘C-Notes’ Calder Appointed President of Artist Marketing, Research & Development at Think It’s A Game Records

Every chapter of my career has prepared me to be President of Artist Marketing, Research & Development at Think It’s A Game Records

Calder announced as a member of the XXL Awards Board

Corey brings a rare balance of creative instinct and strategic clarity. He understands artists, culture, and the long game, which aligns perfectly with where we’re taking Think It’s A Game Records.” — Girvan “Fly” Henry

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corey “C-Notes” Calder , a leading creative and cultural driver in modern music marketing, has been named President of Artist Marketing, Research & Development at Think It’s A Game Records, marking a significant new chapter in his influential career.Known for his artist-first approach and deep fluency in digital culture, Calder brings a proven track record of building authentic, long-term artist brands in an era driven by speed, storytelling, and community. In his new role, he will oversee artist marketing strategy, innovation initiatives, and research-driven development models designed to position artists for sustained growth and cultural impact.“Every chapter of my career has prepared me for this moment. Being able to see this business from every angle — music, tech, culture, and sport — has shaped my perspective and made a space like Think It’s A Game Records feel like the right home. TIG is built on belief, trust, and vision, and I’m grateful for the journey that led me here,” says Corey Calder.Over the past five years, Calder led the rise of a powerful roster of emerging talent as Head of Marketing & Creative at Artist Partner Group, founded by Mike Caren. During this time, he also served as a creative and marketing force for major artists including NBA YoungBoy and Kevin Gates, shaping campaigns that resonated culturally while prioritizing authenticity and longevity.Calder’s work spans artist development, visual world-building, A&R, and viral strategy, with a clear focus on sustainable growth rather than trend-driven moments. His leadership style emphasizes cultural fluency, strategic clarity, and intentional brand building — qualities that continue to distinguish him in today’s music industry.Girvan “Fly” Henry, owner of Think It’s A Game Records, emphasized the alignment behind the appointment.“Corey brings a rare balance of creative instinct and strategic clarity. He understands artists, culture, and the long game, which aligns perfectly with where we’re taking Think It’s A Game Records. This is about building intentionally and setting the foundation for the next chapter of growth.”Calder’s career includes senior roles across music, technology, sports, and entertainment, including WarnerRecords, Apple, Beats, Wasserman, and the LA Clippers — a rare cross-industry background that informs his holistic approach to modern artist marketing.With his appointment at Think It’s A Game Records, Corey “C-Notes” Calder continues to help redefine how artists are developed, marketed, and positioned for long-term success, reinforcing his role as a key architect of contemporary music culture.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.