Anchora Advisory Group Partners with CocoTerra to Lead Capital Raise for Launch of First-Ever Home Chocolate-Maker

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anchora Advisory Group is proud to announce a strategic partnership with CocoTerra , the company revolutionizing table-top chocolate making. Following CocoTerra’s success in the commercial market with its CocoTerra Pro system—now used by many of the world’s leading chocolate brands, manufacturers, and food R&D labs—the company is preparing to bring its groundbreaking chocolate-making technology into the home. Anchora will lead CocoTerra’s capital raise and support the go-to-market strategy for the anticipated consumer launch.CocoTerra’s commercial-grade CocoTerra Pro system has become an essential tool for rapid chocolate prototyping, allowing food labs and major chocolate manufacturers to streamline formulation, innovate faster, and create artisanal-quality chocolate with a data-centric smart appliance. This proven adoption has set the foundation for the next chapter: delivering the countertop version designed for home chocolate enthusiasts.The home CocoTerra system will allow users to craft fully tempered, bean-to-bar chocolate—from cocoa nib to finished product—right in their own kitchens. With a sleek footprint and seamless automation, users can produce milk, dark, white, and flavored chocolates with professional precision. This expansion marks a major leap forward in democratizing chocolate-making and bringing artisanal craft directly into the home kitchen.“At Anchora, we look for visionary founders with proven operational excellence and industry credibility,” said Joe C. Lopez, Founder and CEO of Anchora Advisory Group. “Nate Saal is exactly that. His expertise, leadership, and steady approach have earned him tremendous respect across the food-tech and chocolate industries. We are honored to support CocoTerra as they take this groundbreaking product to the consumer market.”Founder Nate Saal, a serial entrepreneur with a history of successful ventures, has built CocoTerra with meticulous engineering, industry partnership, and thoughtful market entry. His reputation as an innovator, technologist, and product leader has positioned CocoTerra as one of the most exciting emerging brands in food-tech.Anchora Advisory Group will oversee the capital raise, provide advisory support for distribution and channel strategy, and help shape the commercial rollout of the consumer CocoTerra machine—poised to become one of the most compelling product launches in the at-home culinary space.About CocoTerra:CocoTerra is the developer of the world’s first tabletop chocolate maker. Based in Palo Alto, California, the company has an experienced team with backgrounds in mechanical and electrical engineering, software, firmware and e-commerce, as well as a passion for food and culinary innovations. CocoTerra has developed innovative chocolate-making systems, including the commercial CocoTerra Pro used by global chocolate brands and R&D labs for rapid product development. CocoTerra will also launch a consumer model, empowering home users to craft professional-quality chocolate with fully automated, bean-to-bar precision.About Anchora Advisory:Anchora is a premier advisory firm established to help companies grow globally, raise capital, and open up new markets. Founded from the esteemed University of Oxford, Anchora combines the expertise of a diverse team of seasoned business leaders and industry specialists. With a focus on growth, internationalization, and innovative use of technology, Anchora is dedicated to guiding organizations toward success in emerging markets, particularly in Africa, the Middle East, and the Global South. Leveraging cutting-edge strategies and insights, Anchora partners with businesses to unlock new opportunities and drive transformative outcomes in a rapidly changing world. For more information, visit AnchoraAdvisory.com.

