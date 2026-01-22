Submit Release
NATO Parliamentary Assembly leadership calls to strengthen Arctic security through transatlantic cooperation

22 January 2026

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly Bureau issued a statement calling on all members redouble their investment in parliamentary diplomacy and recalling the key role Allied Parliaments play as essential anchors of stability and support for NATO and the transatlantic bond.

The statement recognises the increasing strategic importance of the High North to Euro-Atlantic security and calls on NATO and Allies to take concrete steps to strengthen the Alliance's deterrence and defence posture in the region. It stresses that security in the Arctic must be achieved collectively, through cooperation, and in full respect for the democratic sovereignty of both the Danish and Greenlander people.

