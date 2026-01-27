SKLAR KIRSH PARTNER JASON TAKETA NAMED ‘LEADER OF INFLUENCE: MINORITY ATTORNEYS’ BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

Jason Taketa

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Partner Jason Taketa is recognized as a “2026 Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys” by the Los Angeles Business Journal in a special supplement. Honorees are selected as “standout minority attorneys considered to be particularly impactful on the legal scene while serving as trusted advisors in the Los Angeles region,” according to the publication.“We are very fortunate to have Jason as part of our team,” said Co-Chairman Jeff Sklar. “Jason is a trusted advisor whose leadership and expertise consistently drive outstanding outcomes for our clients and the firm.”Taketa has more than 20 years of experience in corporate law and mergers and acquisitions. He advises owner-operated businesses, investors, and private companies on complex M&A transactions, joint ventures, equity financing, and investment fund formation. The Los Angeles Business Journal feature highlighted his work on high-profile deals involving global acquirers such as Twitter, Microsoft, Unilever, Netflix, and Avis Budget Group, and noted his guidance of owner-operated and founder-led businesses through their most consequential milestones.

