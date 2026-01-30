The Law Office of Andrew S. Maze Strengthens DUI Defense Support for Edison Township Drivers.

The Law Office of Andrew S. Maze in Edison offers strong DUI defense, providing clients with expert advocacy, guidance, and tailored strategies for their cases.

WOODBRIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Office of Andrew S. Maze is a respected DUI lawyer in Edison Township , delivering strong defense for drivers facing serious charges. Clients receive steady guidance, sharp advocacy, and a strategy shaped around the specific facts of each case.Andrew defends first-time and repeat offenses, high-BAC cases, drug-related DUIs, and related municipal or criminal charges. Every matter starts with a free consultation and a close review of the stop, officer conduct, testing procedures, and evidence reliability. Case preparation can involve reviewing dash-cam or body-cam footage, testing and calibration logs, witness accounts, and timing factors to identify gaps in the state’s case.Andrew reviews related traffic tickets along with the DUI charge to keep the defense consistent. This approach helps to avoid conflicting outcomes and supports a clearer path forward in court. Related municipal violations, such as reckless driving or speeding, can be addressed in the same unified strategy.To explore services or learn more about The Law Office of Andrew S. Maze, please call us at +1 732-750-5000.About The Law Office of Andrew S. Maze: The firm represents clients in DUI defense, criminal and municipal matters, and personal injury throughout Middlesex County and statewide. Each case is managed with close attention to detail and a results-driven strategy focused on protecting clients’ rights and futures.Address: 313 Amboy AvenueCity: WoodbridgeState: New JerseyZip Code: 07095

