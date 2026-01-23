AI-first film company Storia releases new showreel demonstrating end‑to‑end AI‑enabled filmmaking Storia | AI Films. Done Right.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storia, an AI‑first filmmaking company headquartered in Belgium, has released a new showreel showcasing how artificial intelligence can be integrated across the full filmmaking process, from pre‑visualisation to final delivery. The showreel is available to view on Vimeo and is intended as a concise overview of the studio’s current capabilities and approach.

​Their latest showreel brings together multiple types of work, including brand stories, product pieces, narrative sequences and conceptual explorations, to illustrate how AI‑assisted tools can support storytelling, cinematography, world building, motion, sound and finishing within a single, coherent film. Visuals in the piece are constructed to maintain photorealism, consistent character design and stable environments, with camera movement and interactions aligned to believable physics.

Storia is led by an award‑winning team of film, technology and media professionals and operates with a footprint in the UK, Switzerland and India, in addition to its base in Belgium. Members of the team have worked across more than 100 countries, bringing experience in a range of sectors, audiences and platforms. The company’s model combines qualified filmmakers, software developers and brand specialists in a shared pipeline, with AI used to support pre‑visualisation, iteration, style consistency and technical refinement.

“Brands are experimenting heavily with AI in video, but many still have questions about realism, control and suitability for serious communication,” said Avi Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer at Storia. “This showreel is intended to give decision‑makers a clear, single reference for what an AI‑enabled but craft‑led film can look like today.”

For marketing, communications and brand teams, the showreel is positioned as a practical example of AI used in context rather than as a standalone technology demo. The film is designed to be suitable for settings such as product launches, internal townhalls, investor presentations and campaign rollouts, where both visual quality and narrative clarity are required.

- Large enterprises and multinational corporations, which can use the showreel as a benchmark when assessing AI‑assisted films against internal standards for quality, brand safety and global applicability.

- Startups, which may look to the film as an example of how complex products or roadmaps can be translated into concise, emotionally grounded narratives without conventional long‑form shoots.

- Agencies, which can reference the work when discussing AI‑first production options with clients seeking a balance of innovation, speed and production value.

By presenting AI within a structured film pipeline, the showreel is intended to contribute to ongoing industry discussions about how emerging tools can be used responsibly and effectively in professional content production.

The full showreel can be viewed at: https://vimeo.com/1150575796

ABOUT STORIA

Storia is an AI Film Studio that combines qualified filmmakers, technologists and brand experts to produce films for organisations across sectors and geographies. Based in Belgium, with a footprint in the UK, Switzerland and India, Storia focuses on integrating AI into established film workflows to deliver narrative‑driven, platform‑ready content for brands, agencies and startups.

