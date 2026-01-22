Sustainability Business Connect delivers strongest results to date at World Future Energy Summit 2026

Record number of hosted buyers bring US$10 billion worth of projects to exhibitor meetings Sustainability Business Connect delivers strongest results to date

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sustainability Business Connect (SBC) Programme at the World Future Energy Summit 2026 delivered its strongest results to date, reinforcing the platform’s standing as one of the most effective global initiatives for sustainability-driven deal making. Held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 13-15 January, the programme played a leading role in translating ambition into action at a Summit recognised as a global think tank powered by innovation, pioneering minds, and groundbreaking insight.Hosted by Masdar and part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), this year’s SBC Programme brought together global decision-makers and solution providers through a highly targeted matchmaking programme. Uniting the world’s most influential buyers with innovators, some 365 hosted decision makers took part, representing a 35 per cent increase on the previous year. Collectively, they represented more than US$10 billion in active and upcoming projects, and a combined budgetary responsibility exceeding US$3 billion on the table at the Summit. More than half of the buyers were new to the programme, with the largest delegations arriving from Jordan, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.“The Sustainability Business Connect (SBC) programme is a purpose-built platform for deal-making, where governments and industry leaders engage with clear mandates to advance partnerships, projects, and implementation,” said Noor Naguib, Business Connect and Government Relations Manager at RX Global, which organises the World Future Energy Summit. “Much of the programme’s success stems from its rigorous qualification process. Each hosted buyer is carefully screened to confirm decision-making authority and project relevance, creating a highly credible investment audience. Using detailed intelligence on government tenders and industry initiatives, the SBC team strategically matches buyers with exhibitors offering the most relevant products and technologies, resulting in meetings that are both efficient and commercially meaningful.”Over the course of the 2026 Summit, buyers and exhibitors completed a record 3,576 pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings, up from 3,211 in 2025, complemented by a series of high-impact curated engagements hosted in the SBC Lounge. Among the highlights was Waste Solutions in Action – Driving Municipal Sustainability, a dedicated municipalities session that brought together Greater Amman Municipality, the Public Service Department of Ras Al Khaimah, and the Eastern Province Municipality. Moderated by Richard Davidson, Director of Waste Management at KEO International Consultants, the discussion addressed real-world challenges in waste management, infrastructure, and service optimisation, while spotlighting practical, scalable solutions and opportunities for cross-border collaboration.This was followed by a highly attended Jordan Ready investment-readiness session, which showcased Jordan’s active pipeline of waste management and sustainability projects, outlining ready-to-invest opportunities, supportive regulatory frameworks, and public–private partnership models that generated strong interest from international buyers and stakeholders. Additional engagement opportunities included international pavilion meet-and-greet sessions hosted by Switzerland and Germany, as well as a Power Breakfast that attracted approximately 400 high-value visitors, further reinforcing the Summit’s role as a catalyst for meaningful dialogue, partnerships, and investment.For returning participants, the programme continued to deliver tangible value. Sharekh Alsharekh, Vice President for Technical Affairs and Project at the Saudi Water Authority, was attending for a third consecutive year, describing it as “an exceptionally well-organised platform that brings together leading organisations across the energy, sustainability and clean energy sectors, at a time when investment in clean solutions is gaining momentum across every field.”The programme also attracted infrastructure leaders exploring next-generation clean energy technologies. Mini Joseph, Chief Financial Officer of India’s CIAL Infrastructure Limited, said participation provided valuable access to innovation and expertise. “The Kochi International Airport is fully running on solar energy, and we have plans to implement battery energy storage and a green hydrogen plant in the near future,” he said. “Being able to discuss these ambitions with top industry leaders has been a wonderful opportunity to explore the latest technologies in renewable energy and green hydrogen.”With record participation, measurable deal flow, and a growing international footprint, Sustainability Business Connect at the World Future Energy Summit 2026 reaffirmed its role as a cornerstone for collaboration, investment, and delivery in the global sustainability and clean energy transition.For more information, visit https://www.worldfutureenergysummit.com/

