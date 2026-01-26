Industry Report Projects Data Center UPS Market to Expand at a 7.1% CAGR Until 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Data Center UPS Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow to $7.78 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data center UPS market has been witnessing substantial momentum, driven by the critical need to maintain uninterrupted power for data centers amid growing digital demands. As organizations increasingly rely on cloud services and mission-critical workloads, the importance of reliable backup power solutions has become more pronounced. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and key trends shaping the future of this essential technology sector.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Data Center UPS Market

The data center UPS market growth has experienced strong expansion in recent years, with its size anticipated to increase from $5.54 billion in 2025 to $5.92 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This historical growth is primarily fueled by factors such as heightened reliance on digital data protection, the rise in large-scale data center deployments, early adoption of battery backup systems, expanding mission-critical workloads, and the growing necessity for continuous power supply.

Download a free sample of the data center ups market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9418&type=smp

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its robust growth trajectory, reaching $7.78 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1%. Key contributors to this forecasted expansion include the rapid development of hyperscale data centers, surging cloud computing workloads, increased adoption of modular UPS systems, more investments in energy-efficient backup solutions, and the growth of colocation facilities. Notable emerging trends during this period involve AI-enabled UPS monitoring, integration of cloud-based backup systems, IoT-powered power continuity solutions, greater utilization of energy-saving UPS technologies, and advancements in intelligent UPS manufacturing.

Understanding Data Center UPS and Its Importance

Data center UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) refers to an integrated battery backup system designed to provide a steady and continuous power supply during utility failures or voltage fluctuations. It works alongside facility generators to safeguard sensitive data and critical information infrastructure, ensuring that data centers operate without interruption despite power disturbances.

View the full data center ups market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-ups-global-market-report

Primary Factors Fueling Growth in the Data Center UPS Market

One of the most significant drivers behind the growth of the data center UPS market is the increasing demand for cloud computing services. Cloud computing delivers various IT services over the internet, allowing organizations and individuals to manage and invest in physical hardware and software infrastructures more efficiently. To maintain uninterrupted operations and data availability, data centers rely on UPS systems to ensure continuous power supply to critical IT assets and prevent service disruptions. For instance, in January 2025, AAG IT, a UK-based IT services company, projected that by 2023, approximately 63% of small and medium-sized business workloads and 62% of their data would be hosted on public clouds, up from 57% and 56% respectively in 2022. This growing cloud adoption directly supports the rising need for reliable UPS solutions.

Regional Leaders and Growth Patterns in the Data Center UPS Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the data center UPS market, reflecting its established infrastructure and strong technology adoption. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid digital transformation, expanding cloud infrastructure, and increasing data center investments. The market report covers a broad geographical scope including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Data Center UPS Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Data Center Solutions Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-solutions-global-market-report

Data Center Power Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-power-global-market-report

Data Center Construction Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-construction-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.