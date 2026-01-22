Ilham Aliyev and President Donald Trump held meeting in Davos

AZERBAIJAN, January 22 - From Donald Trump, President of the United States of America

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

It is my great honor to invite you, as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to join me in a critically historic and magnificent effort to solidify peace in the Middle...

21 January 2026, 12:33

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.