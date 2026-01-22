Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,169 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev and President Donald Trump held meeting in Davos

AZERBAIJAN, January 22 - From Donald Trump, President of the United States of America

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

It is my great honor to invite you, as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to join me in a critically historic and magnificent effort to solidify peace in the Middle...

21 January 2026, 12:33

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev and President Donald Trump held meeting in Davos

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.