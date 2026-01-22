The RSPA Announces Völkl Tennis as Official Tennis Equipment Supplier, with Educational Support from SportsEdTV

RSPA and Völkl Tennis announce a partnership aligning professional instruction with player-centric equipment to improve learning and performance.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Racquet Sports Professionals Association (RSPA), Völkl Tennis and SportsEdTV today jointly announced a strategic partnership designed to elevate tennis education by aligning professional instruction, equipment innovation, and digital content distribution.

As part of the agreement, Völkl Tennis has been named the Official Tennis Equipment Partner of the RSPA, including bags, strings, grips, and accessories. Völkl racquets and equipment will be available to RSPA members at an exclusive discount for personal use, on-court instruction, and resale through tiered pro shop programs. The collaboration emphasizes informed equipment selection as a core component of player development, particularly during the learning and progression phases.

“This partnership brings real value to our members and the players they teach,” said RSPA CEO Brian Dillman. “RSPA professionals are educators first, and having access to equipment that supports learningmatters. Völkl’s approach allows our members to make better, more personalized recommendations, helping students progress with confidence, comfort, and consistency.”

The foundation of the partnership is a shared belief that performance, enjoyment, and long-term player retention improve when instruction and equipment are intentionally aligned. Völkl’s racquet technologies—known for comfort and feel, vibration dampening, and player-centric design—support RSPA professionals in matching equipment to individual playing styles, physical needs, and skill levels, rather than relying on generic recommendations.

“Völkl has always believed that racquet technology should serve the player, not the other way around,” said Völkl Tennis CEO Sean Frost. “Working alongside the RSPA and SportsEdTV allows us to connect our innovation directly to professional instruction and real-world learning environments. This partnership ensures that players are developing their game with equipment that supports proper technique, reduces unnecessary strain, and enhances feel and control.”

An integral element of the partnership includes the production of instructional tennis content by SportsEdTV, featuring RSPA professionals using Völkl equipment in authentic teaching scenarios. This content will demonstrate how racquet selection influences learning outcomes, performance, and player confidence, and will be distributed across the combined digital platforms and channels of all three partners.

“At SportsEdTV, our role is to connect credible instruction with the tools that make learning more effective,” said Robert Mazzucchelli, Chairman and CMO of SportsEdTV. “This three-way partnership allows us to show, not just tell, how the right equipment paired with expert coaching improves the player’s experience. By distributing this content across all partner channels, we amplify education, transparency, and trust for players, coaches, and parents alike.”

The shared objective of the collaboration is to help tennis players learning under RSPA professionals achieve greater enjoyment, improved performance, and a more sustainable relationship with the sport by ensuring their skills are matched with the most appropriate equipment at each stage of development.

About RSPA

The Racquet Sports Professionals Association (RSPA), formerly known as the United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA), is the leading trade organization for racquet sports professionals. Since 1927, the RSPA has grown to support the diverse needs of the racquet sports industry, including tennis, pickleball, padel, squash, and platform tennis. With over 14,000 members worldwide and 17 divisions across the country, the RSPA offers career advancement support, certification, and development opportunities, from coaching to club management, executive development to sales and marketing, and beyond. Our mission is to champion the passion of racquet sports by developing professionals who lead with integrity, innovate in coaching, and inspire a diverse and inclusive racquet sports community.

www.rspa.net

About Völkl Tennis

Volkl Tennis is a German-engineered technology for a value-driven brand for over 100 years. Known for its comfort, feel, and playability, due to its advanced technology. Volkl is a high-end specialty brand that delivers uncompromised quality and performance for all ability levels through specialty and grassroots tennis channels globally.

About SportsEdTV

SportsEdTV is a global sports education platform dedicated to helping athletes, coaches, and parents learn, improve, and enjoy sport through expert-led video instruction and evidence-based content.

