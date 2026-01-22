KwaZulu-Natal Education on successful conclusion of 2026 School admissions

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education confirms that the admission, placement and transfer of all learners for the 2026 academic year have been successfully concluded across the province.

“We can boldly confirm that all learners in KwaZulu-Natal have been admitted, placed and transferred in accordance with their democratic right to education,” the Department stated.

The Department acted swiftly and engaged in constructive dialogue with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the placement of learners whose caregivers did not apply, applied late, or relocated during the festive season due to unforeseen circumstances. These interventions were guided by the Department’s constitutional and legal mandate to ensure access to education for every learner.

Addington Primary School: clarification on admissions

With specific reference to Addington Primary School in the uMlazi District, the Department notes recent allegations of discriminatory exclusion, including claims that South African-born learners were denied admission in favour of learners of foreign nationality.

The Department can confirm, without ambiguity, that these allegations are neither factual nor accurate. A thorough assessment of the evidence-based admissions process at Addington Primary School established that the majority of learners enrolled at the school are South African-born and of South African origin. It was further confirmed that only a very small number of learners, both South African and foreign nationals, are without the required documentation, and such cases are being managed in line with applicable legislation and departmental prescripts.

The Department further expresses concern that these allegations were preceded by a demonstration at the school gates, which resulted in a traumatic experience for learners. This incident is deeply regrettable and necessitated the intervention of the Special Needs Education Services (SNES) Directorate, which has since provided psychosocial support to affected learners.

Placement of additional learners

Following the verification process, a list of learners from the March and March group was accommodated at Addington Primary School in spaces created by learners who did not present themselves at the school and subsequently opted to attend other schools of their choice.

Addington Primary School has now officially reached full capacity. All remaining learners have been successfully placed at neighbouring schools, namely:

Clayton Primary School

Collegevale Primary School

Greyville Primary School

St. Anthony’s Primary School

Furthermore, the majority of learners on the March and March list had not selected Addington Primary School as their preferred school of choice. Notably, the list includes learners of foreign nationality, which clearly dispels the misconception that the group seeks the removal of foreign nationals from public schools.

Commitment to safe and inclusive schooling

“The Department is pleased to confirm that all learners have been successfully admitted into schools, in line with the legal mandate of the Department of Education,” said the MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Mr Sipho Hlomuka.

The Department reiterates its call for dialogue, calmness and restraint in all matters involving learners. Schools are, first and foremost, safe havens and must be protected as spaces that promote dignity, inclusivity and effective teaching and learning for all.

