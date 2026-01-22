Water and Sanitation on Limpopo dam levels remaining critical

Heavy rains across Limpopo and Mpumalanga have pushed several dams to full or above‑capacity, causing localised flooding and safety alerts. The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) confirms that all major dams remain structurally sound, but rivers and low-lying areas are experiencing high flows.

Klaserie Dam is currently at 106.7% and Flag Boshielo Dam at 105.6%, with spillover from upstream reservoirs adding pressure to the Olifants River system. Rising river levels have already led to flooding in Mopani District and near Kruger National Park, forcing closures of bridges and crossings.

Despite extreme conditions, the Department’s real-time hydrological monitoring network has been central to providing real-time data and more than seventy percent of stations remained operational, allowing officials to track rising river levels, monitor flood waves, and coordinate with disaster management teams in all affected areas and neighbouring countries through transboundary structures. Disaster centres remain active, unsafe crossings have been closed, and humanitarian assistance has been mobilised through disaster management structures. Residents are urged to avoid flooded roads, dam walls and spillways, and to be cautious of displaced wildlife.

Below is the current status of Dam levels:

Nsami Dam surged from 70% last week to 123% this week, spilling into downstream channels.

Modjadji Dam increased from 63% to 105%, now operating above capacity.

Dap Naude Dam rose from 109% to 124%, reflecting extreme catchment response.

Middle Letaba Dam jumped from only 8% to 62%, a major recovery but still below full supply.

Nzhelele, Luphephe, Nwanedzi, Vondo, and Nandoni Dams all exceeded 105%, adding pressure to the Vhembe catchments.

Tzaneen and Ebenezer Dams remain above 100%, sustaining high flows into the Letaba River system.

These sharp increases confirm the scale of inflows from persistent rainfall and explain the heightened flood risks downstream in Mopani and Vhembe districts.

Communities are urged to follow official warnings and evacuation instructions, avoid flooded roads and crossings, and remain alert to changing conditions. DWS reassures the public that its dam infrastructure is safe and continuous monitoring is underway to protect communities and downstream systems.

