Border Management Authority briefs media on festive season operations successes, 30 Jan
The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, together with Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, will brief members of the media on 2025/2026 festive season operations successes, detailing the impact of the departure leg and return leg of the operations.
Members of the media are invited to the briefing scheduled as follows:
Date: Friday, 30 January 2026
Time: 08:00 – Journalists are requested to arrive on time
Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, Pretoria
Live streaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
Enquiries:
Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communications and Marketing
Mmemme Mogotsi
Cell: 072 856 4288
E-mail: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za
Operation Hi-Tivise – Report suspicious activities by calling 0801 229 019. You can also report suspicious activities online on the BMA website www.bma.gov.za
