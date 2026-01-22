Human Settlements on media accreditation for the upcoming Presidential Summit on Innovative Building Technologies

The National Department of Human Settlements will host the Presidential Summit on Innovative Building Technologies (IBTs) from 03 to 04 February 2026 at Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg. The IBT Summit will take place under the theme: “Mainstreaming Innovative Building Technologies for sustainable human settlements”.

The Summit will be a national platform dedicated to advancing and showcasing innovative, sustainable, climate-resilient and scalable construction solutions that support the accelerated delivery of dignified housing, the eradication of informal settlements, and mud houses.

The Summit will also bring together all three spheres of government, industry leaders, developers, investors, professionals in the built-environment, and research institutions to engage on practical solutions that can support integrated human settlements.

Members of the media who wish to cover the 2026 IBT Summit are requested to apply for accreditation using the link: https://evolve.eventoptions.co.za/register/ibtsummit/single

The deadline for media accreditation is Monday, 26 January 2026, 12h00.

For more information on the IBT Summit, visit: www.dhs.gov.za OR follow DHS WhatsApp Channel at: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaDC52SId7nSP3DsEC0B

