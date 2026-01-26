New Report: What's Now and Ahead for AI and Older Adults
In 2026, the oldest baby boomers turn 80 at a rate of 10,000 per day. The US has a major care worker shortage. How will AI help mitigate the shortage?
Within the next five years, senior living and care organizations must find ways to benefit from AI tools that are vetted and reliable. These will include automated creation of documentation, care plans, use of AI agents that offer valuable suggestions and well-honed predictive capabilities.
Tech industry veteran Laurie Orlov interviewed 20 executives across the senior living and care tech markets. Both providers and tech firms offered their insights on this new and emerging category.
Says Longevity Summit Founder, Mary Furlong: This report is required reading - It is a Masterclass with meticulous precision identifying the use cases for AI to improve the lives of older adults – serving the fast-growing 80+ population that wants to age at home. AI is a transformative solution arriving just in time of the care staffing crisis. Trusted AI will help older adults live more independently at home and thrive in senior living.
