New Report: What's Now and Ahead for AI and Older Adults

In 2026, the oldest baby boomers turn 80 at a rate of 10,000 per day. The US has a major care worker shortage. How will AI help mitigate the shortage?

This report is required reading - a Masterclass with meticulous precision identifying the use cases for AI to improve the lives of older adults” — Mary Furlong, Founder, Longevity Summit

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI technology is on the radar of the labor-challenged care industries. The home care industry is facing a labor crisis. The care worker shortage (including doctors, nurses and nursing assistants) is severe and well-documented. Driven by demographic shifts, longer life expectancy, and rising rates of chronic illness and cognitive decline, the demand for in-home personal care and home health care is surging. Senior living organizations, while filling to current capacity, will be challenged to attract a market of seniors who want to age at home. Workforce shortages will boost adoption of hybrid care models – spanning in-person care and use of AI.Within the next five years, senior living and care organizations must find ways to benefit from AI tools that are vetted and reliable. These will include automated creation of documentation, care plans, use of AI agents that offer valuable suggestions and well-honed predictive capabilities.Tech industry veteran Laurie Orlov interviewed 20 executives across the senior living and care tech markets. Both providers and tech firms offered their insights on this new and emerging category.Says Longevity Summit Founder, Mary Furlong: This report is required reading - It is a Masterclass with meticulous precision identifying the use cases for AI to improve the lives of older adults – serving the fast-growing 80+ population that wants to age at home. AI is a transformative solution arriving just in time of the care staffing crisis. Trusted AI will help older adults live more independently at home and thrive in senior living.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.